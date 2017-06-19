Bethenny Frankel Totally Owns Her Adult-Film Past: ‘I Had To Dabble In Porn’

Bethenny Frankel may have an interesting storyline on this season of The Real Housewives of New York with her growing passion for real-estate and her troublesome relationship with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, but Ramona Singer couldn’t help herself after she learned about Bethenny’s past with an adult film. Apparently, Frankel had filmed an adult film while in Los Angeles as a young woman because she needed the money. Bethenny has owned her decision to film this movie, and she wasn’t embarrassed when Ramona brought it up on the show.

In fact, Bethenny Frankel was angry that Ramona would bring it up in relation to her daughter. Singer was apparently concerned that Frankel’s daughter, Bryn, would learn about her mother being in an adult movie should someone approach her about it on school grounds. However, Frankel started to question their relationship rather than be thankful for the concern.

According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel joked about her adult film past, and it sounds like she’s joking about the use of the word “porn.” Since those days, Bethenny Frankel has launched a program where they talk about food, and she’s appropriately used the term “food porn” to discuss the show. In addition, she’s often joking about the word “porn,” but not in the literal sense. It sounds like she has no regrets about her past.

I certainly do. I had to dabble in porn. https://t.co/v0ocP6JhME — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) June 17, 2017

It’s admirable that she’s now joking about the movie. This shows that she’s owning her past and isn’t embarrassed about doing something that she needed to do in order to survive in Los Angeles. The fact that she’s owning her decision means that people don’t care as much. If she was embarrassed, it would be easier to bring it up, especially if Ramona Singer really wanted to make a fool of her Real Housewives of New York co-star.

Jenga is like life. If it isn’t working, find another way in. pic.twitter.com/cGyYchHw48 — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) June 18, 2017

It sounds like it would take a lot to embarrass Bethenny Frankel. As she says in her intro to The Real Housewives of New York, if you mess with her, you better not miss because you will essentially look like a fool. And maybe that’s because everything she has done in the past is something she can talk about without feeling embarrassed.

I'm like lightning. I rarely strike the same place twice. #itsnoteasybeinggreen pic.twitter.com/7ifaEAN2iy — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) June 17, 2017

What do you think of Bethenny Frankel’s tweet about dabbling in porn, even though she’s referring to her food show? Do you think she’s also referring to her adult film past?

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]