Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks is chronicling her pregnancy on Instagram as she nears the fall due date of her first child.

As the fourth season of Southern Charm continues to play out on Bravo, Cameran Eubanks has been treating her many fans and followers to tons of photos of herself and her husband, Jason Wimberly. In her latest Instagram image, she is seen sporting a sizable bump.

“Halfway there!!” Cameran Eubanks announced to fans along with her most recent baby bump photo.

In the picture, Cameran Eubanks, who starred on MTV’s Real World: San Diego in 2004, is seen standing in front of a mirror while wearing an off-the-shoulder summer dress. Meanwhile, in the background, her husband is seen with a cute little dog.

While Cameran Eubanks and Jason Wimberly have been married since 2014, Wimberly has never been seen on Southern Charm and doesn’t have any plans to join the Bravo reality series in the near future. In fact, Eubanks told the Daily Dish earlier this year that Wimberly has no desire to be in the spotlight because he’s “normal.”

For years leading up to her pregnancy, Cameran Eubanks was open with the fact that she hasn’t always been sold on the idea of starting a family. As fans of Southern Charm may recall, Eubanks even went to see a therapist to discuss her parenting fears.

While Cameran Eubanks wasn’t always on board with becoming a mom, she ultimately revealed that she and Jason Wimberly were expecting a baby girl on April 26. At the time, Eubanks shared the photo below and confirmed her first child was female.

As for her due date, Cameran Eubanks hasn’t revealed an exact due date, but she did say on Instagram months ago that she and Wimberly would be welcoming their baby girl sometime in the fall.

