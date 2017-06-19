Beyonce’s twins will reportedly have an incredibly lavish nursery, complete with their own planetarium, fireplace, and cinema.

Beyonce and Jay Z welcomed their twin babies into the world over the weekend. Very few details have been released, including the names of the babies or their genders, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning out intimate secrets. There is a new report from the Daily Mail claiming that the twin babies will have an incredibly lavish nursery that includes several key amenities.

The nursery apparently costs $500,000, with Beyonce and Jay Z knocking out a wall between two of their bedrooms to provide a huge “master suite-size nursery” for the twins.

“They’ll have matching cribs and rockers and designer sheets worth $30,000, and a $50,000 sound system,” the source added.

Some other features of the nursery include a fireplace, multiple walk-in closets, and a cinema.

Beyonce also reportedly paid for a $20,000 mural for the nursery ceiling, which will have glowing stars to essentially create a planetarium for the twins.

“It’s incredible. It’s the entire galaxy above the nursery,” the source said.

Beyonce and Jay Z have not confirmed this report, nor have any of their close family or friends, so you should take it with a grain of salt. However, fans know that the couple likes to treat daughter Blue Ivy to the finer things in life. Blue Ivy, who is now 5-years-old, has been seen in many stylish yet expensive outfits over the years, often matching her mother. Blue Ivy also attends the Center for Early Education in Los Angeles, which has a tuition of around $20,000 per year.

Such costs are actually small expenses considering Beyonce and Jay Z are worth an estimated $1.16 billion. Through hard work and dedication, the Carters have created a media empire that includes music streaming service Tidal, entertainment company Roc Nation, production company Parkwood Entertainment, and clothing line Ivy Park.

That’s not even including their respective music careers, with multiple platinum records, sold-out tours, and Grammys between them.

Jay Z is expected to release his new album, 4:44, on June 30, while Beyonce is still riding high off the success of her Lemonade album.

Beyonce and Jay Z will likely announce the names and genders of their twin babies on their own, though Beyonce’s father, Mathew Knowles, already spilled the beans on Twitter confirming that she had the twins.

