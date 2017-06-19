Kelly Dodd Blocking Rude Fans Before ‘RHOC’ Return: Housewife Not Open To Opinions

Kelly Dodd is gearing up for the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County as Bravo has announced that the new season will premiere in just a few weeks. Kelly was questioning whether she wanted to come back to the show because she felt bullied on the previous season. She had become great friends with Vicki Gunvalson, and she felt that the other ladies were being too harsh with her. Of course, Dodd admitted that she may be a little too aggressive and may have an anger management problem.

During her time on the show, Kelly Dodd was often using foul language to prove her point, and it was some shocking behavior to some of her co-stars. Dodd explained that she realized that she had an anger problem, but viewers felt that she was pushed into situations by her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars. In her final blog for the previous season, Dodd revealed that she wasn’t going to be bullied by Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador. She also pointed out that Heather Dubrow wasn’t as perfect as she wanted people to think.

According to a new tweet, Kelly Dodd is now revealing that she’s still dealing with some harsh followers on social media after her first season on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Of course, viewers can be critical and opinionated when it comes to these wives, and Kelly has no problem blocking people who are rude. She revealed this on social media this week.

I don't block people unless they are rude. — Kelly Dodd (@RHOC_KellyDodd) June 17, 2017

Of course, fans may be surprised to learn that Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson may no longer be friends. As the previous season ended, Kelly and Vicki were close while the other ladies were mad at Gunvalson for the way she had lied and spread rumors about them. Perhaps Dodd has realized that she can’t trust Vicki with her secrets.

It will be interesting to see if Kelly Dodd will receive more hate or support for her decision to cut her friendship with Vicki. It could also just be a temporary fight between the ladies, which means they could work things out again. It isn’t unusual for these ladies to fight and make up several times and even shift their alliances.

Me and my bestie at the Bay Club@ pic.twitter.com/sXj65ipbkT — Kelly Dodd (@RHOC_KellyDodd) February 6, 2017

What do you think about Kelly Dodd blocking Real Housewives of Orange County fans?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]