‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Couple Carly Waddell & Evan Bass Get Married, Host Chris Harrison Officiates

Two Bachelor in Paradise alumni tied the knot amid controversies surrounding the dating show. Carly Waddell and Evan Bass from last season said their “I do’s” last Saturday in a beautiful ceremony by the beach. Bachelor in Paradise host Chris Harrison officiated the wedding, the Daily Mail reported.

The breathtaking ceremony was held at an exclusive resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Carly Waddell wore a gorgeous figure-hugging mermaid gown while Evan Bass donned a gray suit. Bridesmaids were in pink and floral dresses, their heads adorned with flower crowns.

The wedding had an obvious tropical theme, similar to the setting where Carly and Evan first met and fell in love. It was said to be an “intimate” affair, with only close friends and family in attendance. Famous guests include other Bachelor alumni Nick Viall and fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi and Bachelorette Season 11 star Kaitlyn Bristowe. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert from Bachelor in Paradise Season 3, who are expecting their first child this September, were also spotted.

Carly and Evan got engaged during the Season 3 finale. So far, they are the only couple from their season that remains together. Their wedding will reportedly be made into a special by ABC, to be aired this summer.

Speaking to People magazine after their engagement, Carly expressed her love for Evan and said that she will marry him in a heartbeat. As for Evan, who has been part of the Bachelor franchise many times, he said he’ll “do it a thousand times again” just so he could end up with Carly.

“Everything happened for a reason. It’s been a long journey for me in Bachelor Nation, but I would do it a thousand times again. Because the next part is going to be bliss.”

Carly and Evan’s wedding comes amid the controversy surrounding the reality dating show. Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 remains on hold after the scandal involving contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson erupted last week. Corinne and DeMario were allegedly filmed having sex after getting wasted at a wild night out. A producer raised the concern on whether Corinne’s judgment was clear enough to give her consent to what happened.

After the scandal broke out, Evan Bass defended Bachelor in Paradise and its protocols through a lengthy write-up published in the Hollywood Reporter. He begged ABC not to cancel the show because of the hope it brings to contestants and the audience.

“When the news about Paradise production broke the internet, it also broke my heart. While to some it’s a silly TV show, for me, it was an experience that changed my life in unimaginable ways. I am troubled thinking about the allegations happening on my favorite beach, and I’m sad that some couples will not have the opportunity to find love in a powerful and unique way.”

Evan concluded while he’s not trying to “downplay” what happened between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, the show has produced real and lasting relationships as well.

“Love always wins, and I trust in Paradise.”

Carly and Evan currently live in Nashville, Tennesee, with Evan’s three sons.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Unlikely Heroes]