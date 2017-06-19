Lindsay Lohan Attends Friend’s Wedding In Iceland, ‘What A Beautiful Day With Beautiful People’

Lindsay Lohan made a visit to Iceland to attend a friend’s wedding. Lohan was one of the many celebrities who danced the summer night away at the Borealis Hotel in Úlfljótsvan, where U.S. technology mogul Oliver Luckett, married his partner, Scott Guinn. Guinn is a music supervisor and chef.

Lohan looked radiant in an ankle-length, flowing, cream dress as she posed with the happy couple. On Instagram, Lohan also included a silent video showing her pre-wedding festivities and celebrating Ramadan.

The starlet was in a cheerful mood, “What a beautiful day with beautiful people @revilopark#soiceland #grateful#ramadan#blessed.”

According to People, Luckett, 42, and Guinn, 28, have been dating for nine years. The couple met in Memphis, Tennessee, and had been living in Iceland for 18 months, after visiting the foreign country regularly for six years.

Luckett and Guinn’s Icelandic home is a well-known mansion known as Kjar­vals-húsid, that was built for the artist Jó­hann­es Kjar­val in 1969.

In addition to the 400 guests who were scheduled to attend the ceremony, Iceland’s Prime Minister, Bjarni Benediktsson, President Gudni Th. Jóhannesson, and the Mayor of Reykjavik City Dagur Eggertson also attended.

The wedding was filled with music from bands like Kalelo, Of Monsters and Men, and Ratatat.

Lindsay has been seen all over Europe lately. Lohan has made several public appearances in the south of France, and recently attended the Cannes Film Festival. In addition to this, Lohan has been spotted at the Monaco Grand Prix in between posting several yacht shots on her Instagram. Lohan has captioned each post, “#Lohanjewellery.”

Lohan posted a second photo posing in a hot pink Balmain blazer minidress and what appeared to be hotel slippers, also using the hashtag,”#LohanJewellery” however no other details are mentioned.

Several years ago, Lindsay dropped an album and as recent as two years ago, she designed a collection for British brand Lavish Alice. Now, the 30-year-old is happy to share that she is launching a jewelry line.

The jewelry industry would be an interesting route for Lohan considering she was accused of stealing a $2,500 necklace from an L.A. jeweler back in 2011. Lindsay tried on several pieces of pricey jewelry before leaving a jewelry store still wearing a $2,500 necklace she hadn’t paid for.

On Monday, the 30-year-old actress said she would be joining the cast of Rupert Grint’s British TV comedy, Sick Note, for its second season.

