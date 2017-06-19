Pamela Anderson Calls Theresa May, ‘Worst Prime Minister In Living History’

Pamela Anderson has attacked Theresa May, labeling her the “worst Prime Minister in living history.” The former Baywatch stars’ blog post stated that, “Theresa May, who is on her last legs” in the wake of the Grenfell Tower catastrophe, which is now thought to have killed at least 58 people.

The 49-year-old former Playboy model did not hold back on her criticism.

“Theresa May of the Pyhrric victory. Theresa May, who won’t shake the hand of the victims of the Grenfell fire… Who doesn’t care about poor people. Who doesn’t care about justice or peace… The worst Prime Minister in living memory (sic).”

Anderson’s comments follow a storm of criticism directed at the leader over how she handled the deadly fire that destroyed the 24-story building early Wednesday morning.

Theresa May sparked major controversy on Thursday when she failed to meet victims of the Grenfell fire. The deadly blaze left hundreds homeless, and other victims remained injured. The death toll currently stands at 30, with a further 28 people presumed missing and dead, according to Metro.

In addition to avoiding the victims, May was accused of misreading the public mood in response to the deadly fire.

The public grieved over the fire briefly before feelings transformed into rage when it was discovered that the catastrophe could have been prevented. In addition to this, it soon became clear that the fatalities had been understated.

This past Friday, May was ushered out of a church when the crowds outside became hostile, with many shouting “coward” and “shame on you” as she left. Demonstrators yelled “May must go” as they marched from the Home Office to Downing Street. Pamela’s opinion of May was, in contrast, to her fondness for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who she refers to as “clearly a decent and fair man.”

She gushed over how his “bravery and courage” makes Assange sexy. She signed off: “I love you, Pamela” https://t.co/TsaTx0WkRt — New York Post (@nypost) June 18, 2017

Anderson’s comments followed a love letter to Julian Assange, who has been living in London for several years, after seeking asylum.

Pamela Anderson has reportedly been dating Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, since 2016. The former Baywatch star has been seen on a number of occasions taking food to him at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

Pamela Anderson pens online love letter to Julian Assange calling on world leaders to intervene to set him free https://t.co/moZ9M4QCm8 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 18, 2017

Anderson has spoken highly of Assange.

“I do really think he’s one of the most important people in the world, and I think what he does is historic; it’s very important… He’s very brave and he sacrificed a lot for all of us, every civilian.”

Following her attack on Theresa May, Pamela fueled rumors about her relationship with the WikiLeaks founder.

“Julian is trying to free the world by educating it. It is a romantic struggle – I love him for this.”

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]