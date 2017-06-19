Val Chmerkovskiy Is Dating A ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Costar

Val Chmerkovskiy and one of his Dancing with the Stars costars just confirmed that they’re a couple.

Last week, Val Chmerkovskiy took to social media to share a few photos he snapped during his lengthy trip to Rome, Italy. However, he wasn’t checking out the sights alone; Dancing with the Stars troupe member Jenna Johnson was him. As Entertainment Tonight reports, it appears that the two pro dancers were enjoying a romantic getaway, and they’ve both been sharing a lot of images from their Roman holiday.

Val Chmerkovskiy, 31, and Jenna Johnson, 23, were seemingly trying to hide the fact that they were together at first; neither was posting any photos of the other, nor were they sharing any snapshots of themselves together. However, they eventually decided to let their fans know about their rekindled relationship, and they found a cute way to let everyone in on their little secret. Val Chmerkovskiy sneakily snapped a photo of Jenna Johnson reading a menu during one of their dinner dates, and he shared it as part of an Instagram story.

“I got the best view,” he captioned the snapshot.

Jenna Johnson also shared a photo of her date sitting across the table from her, but he was aware that he was being photographed. Val Chmerkovskiy was decked out in a snazzy pink suit jacket, while Jenna rocked a lacy black top and green blazer.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson raised fans’ suspicions last week when they began sharing photographs taken at the same locations in Rome. They both visited the Vatican on the same day, which seemed like way too much of a coincidence to Dancing with the Stars fans who know the dancers’ relationship history. As E! News reports, the duo was the subject of romance rumors in early 2016. They were photographed laughing and getting cozy during a lunch date, but a rep for Val denied that they were dating at the time.

Blown away by the majestic art, beauty, and history in The Vatican ???????? A post shared by Jenna Johnson (@dance10jenna) on Jun 13, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

A few months later, Val Chmerkovskiy was romantically linked to Amber Rose, who was the celebrity partner of his older brother, Maks Chmerkovskiy, during Season 23 of Dancing with the Stars. As People reports, their relationship lasted five months and ended in February of this year. A source says that Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson have been on-again, off-again for years, and they may keep rekindling their romance because Val is a pro at avoiding a bitter breakup. He proved this after he and Amber Rose split when he promised to defend his “amazing” ex from anyone who dared to trash her.

“I will continued to support her, praise her, and defend her against any narrow minded individual that dares to question her integrity as a woman, a friend, and most importantly, the incredible mother that she is to her son!” Val said of his ex.

Life's good ☺️ A post shared by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Jun 15, 2017 at 3:13am PDT

Unfortunately for fans of Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson’s romance, it’s unclear whether they’ll get to see the couple interacting during Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars. It seems highly likely that fan favorite Val will return to the show this fall, but Jenna skipped Season 24. She’s currently appearing as an all-star on So You Think You Can Dance.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images for CBS Films]