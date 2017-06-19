Nick Gordon’s New Girlfriend Speaks Out Following Gordon’s Domestic Violence Arrest

Police are taking a deeper look into the ongoing investigation into the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown after boyfriend, Nick Gordon, was arrested on domestic violence and false imprisonment charges last week, according to Page Six.

Nick Gordon, 28, the former boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, who was found “legally responsible” for her death in 2015, was released on $15,500 bond after he was arrested over the weekend on charges of domestic battery and the false imprisonment of his current girlfriend.

Nick’s current girlfriend was so battered that she had to be hospitalized.

On Thursday, Georgia Deputy Assistant District Attorney, Seleta Griffin, flew to Florida to speak with alleged victim Laura Leal about the incident that occurred last Saturday. According to the Daily Mail, it was during this incident that Leal accused Gordon of holding her against her will and punching her with a closed fist in the face and in the back of her head.

“The interview was very fruitful and we’ll continue to assess that incident in conjunction with the evidence that we have in this case here in Atlanta… It is our goal to reach the truth in the matter, and we believe that the interview today has moved us closer to that goal. I can tell you that [the victim] had a lot to say.”

Leal, 26, revealed to the Daily Mail that her relationship with Gordon was similarly toxic to the one he shared with the late Whitney Houston’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown.

“I’ve been reading the reports about Bobbi Kristina and I’m physically shaking… I read about her being isolated, her family not knowing where she was, the manipulation, the bullying — it’s the exact same thing. That could have been me. Only the Grace of God saved me.”

Leal said she had previously dismissed the abuse allegations against Gordon as “negative nonsense.”

Leak said she and Nick Gordon never spoke about Bobbi Kristina because she was protective of his feelings.

“In all sincerity, we never talked about Bobbi Kristina. I was protective of his feelings and what he had been through. I felt like I could trust him. He has a love for kids and I do too, and that’s what captured me. Everything was going great.”

The alleged victim revealed to the Daily Mail that Nick Gordon would drink heavily and smoke marijuana daily. Following the abuse of these substances, he would then go into jealous rages and accuse her of flirting with his friends. The couple’s arguments soon grew physical with Leal claiming that on one occasion Gordon choked her until she vomited.

On the night of Gordon’s arrest, Leal told police that she and Gordon went out to eat on Friday night at Duffy’s Sports Bar to watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors.

After the watching the game, the couple returned to their home in Sanford. Once the couple made it home, it was sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m when a fiery argument erupted.

According to the arrest report, Gordon struck Leal “by hitting and punching her in the face and the back of the head with a closed fist” sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The police report stated, “the argument became physical and lasted through the night.”

Leal claims that Gordon hid her computer and smashed her cellphone so she couldn’t call for help to escape. In self-defense, she said she threw a large candle at his face, “shattering his nose.”

Laura said that the intervention on behalf of Gordon’s mother, Michelle, saved her life.

“He raised his fist like he was about to knock me out so I opened the door and ran into his mom’s room… She hopped out of bed, [and] I said, ‘Michelle, I need to get home,’ and she said she would take me. She is a great woman. She saved my life. Nick threw my stuff all over the sidewalk but it ended right there.”

Nick Gordon was jailed after the incident and released on $15,500 bail. A trial date has not yet been set.

In spite of the horror she says she endured, Leal told the Daily Mail that she still cared about Nick. Leal said she imagined that they would be better for one another.

“I feel like he’s gone through enough … but I can’t let anyone else get hurt. I just pray that he finally gets the help he needs because without professional help he’ll never get out of this.”

Bobbi Kristina, the daughter of the late singer Whitney Houston and her husband, rapper Bobby Brown, was just 22-years-old when she died two years ago.

Bobbi Kristina’s shocking death came six months after she fell into a coma following Gordon discovering her body submerged in a bathtub at the home they shared. Bobbi Kristina never woke from her coma.

In 2016, Nick Gordon was ordered to pay Bobbi Kristina’s family $36 million after he was found legally responsible for the death in a civil case. Brown’s estate, which brought the lawsuit, accused Gordon of causing her death by giving her a “toxic mixture” and also stealing thousands of dollars from her bank account while she was comatose.

