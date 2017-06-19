‘Orange Is The New Black’ Character, ‘Skinhead Helen’ Is Unrecognizable As Francesca Curran

Any fan of Orange Is The New Black knows who Skinhead Helen is but do you know what she looks like in real life? You might be shocked at the difference hair and makeup can make when you see her as Francesca Curran. She has been on Orange Is The New Black since season four but she takes a bigger role in season five as she becomes the leader of the white power group.
Francesca Curran plays Helen on Orange Is The New Black and fans see her as a neo-nazi white supremacist who has a lot of tattoos and a bald head. Her star tattoos around her eyes and the 100 percent tattoo around her neck are the ones that stand out the most. In case you had not already guessed, none of the tattoos are real. The bald head is real though!
Each day before filming begins, Curran has to spend at least an hour in the hair and makeup chair. First she gets a fresh shave for her head and then all the tattoos are applied. They also apply circles under her eyes with makeup. According to Insider, she also has her teeth greyed so they don’t look clean and her eyebrows lightened. Francesca says that when she first started the whole routine could take up to three hours but not it only takes about one hour. Usually she is the first of the actors to arrive at the set to get ready and the last one to leave.
When she’s not working, Francesca Curran bears very little resemblance to the character of Skinhead Helen that she plays on Orange Is The New Black. She says that she’s actually feminine and girly in real life and she loves jewelry and makeup. She uses wigs right now to give her different looks but she still looks amazing bald.
I'm celebrating the 1 year anniversary of my little trim ✂️✂️✂️???????????????????????? The photo on the left was taken the night before the cut, then on the right a few days later…. My experience: doing this has been one of the most freeing and eye opening experiences. Real talk- If you want to learn something about who you are, chop off all your hair…whatever makes you happy- just DO IT! Life is so short, what's to lose? Dye your hair purple, cut it off, quit your office job, move to Fiji, open an ice cream stand. Travel the world with your best friend doing good deeds. Start a bakery in a little shop. Sell your art. Paint your house bright yellow. Go sailing in Europe. Read an interesting book in bed all day. Dance under a rainbow. Leave your cubicle. Take dance classes. Grow your own coffee, & open a coffee shop in the middle of the mountains. Learn how to fly fish. Be really kind. Get lost in NYC. Spend a week in another country without a map. Visit your distant family. Grow your hair out. Try new food. Fall in love, head over heels. Dye your hair turquoise blue. Just start to do the things you love. Whatever it may be, be happy in what you do. Make others happy if you can. I'd like to spread a little bit of the happiness that I've found from being a part of this show. It's changed my life and made me see things in such a new way. I'd love to share that with all of you today…..#payitforward today, tomorrow, whenever you can. Be kind to a stranger, buy somebody their coffee, pay a compliment to someone. And don't forget to be kind with yourself. Things don't happen overnight; do one little thing every day that helps you get closer to what you want to accomplish. One simple thing. But I PROMISE you, if you're kind to people around you, if you do one random act of kindness- the good energy that you've put out into the universe will find its way back to you. Always. Give yourself time to stretch and grow. be brave, be nice, and be interested to learn more. In reminiscing on what this year has meant for me…Thank you #OITNB, for having faith in me & trusting me with this role. It was a million times more than worth it.???????????? #oitnb #helen #orangeisthenewblack
Most women would cry at the idea of shaving all of their hair off but Francesca Curran embraced it. She called it a freeing experience. In an Instagram post, she advised people to do risky things – like shaving your head. She also suggests growing your hair or dying it a wild color or traveling or starting a new business.
“Just start to do the things you love. Whatever it may be, be happy in what you do. Make others happy if you can.”
When you really cold, but then you remember you're playing a skinhead, and then you're like "mannnn, I'm not even cold, mannnnn." So you take off your jacket just to show everyone how UNcold you are. That you're actually burning up. And you order an iced coffee with EXTRA ICE, and chug it while you make direct and prolonged eye contact with the entire crew. Just for extra effect, you casually karate chop a nearby tree and it falls to the ground. And then, in a soft whisper, everyone is like "wow, I guess skinhead helen actually IS super hardcore." And then on your way back to the trailer, you loudly scream "I'm going to take my ice bath now." Burly and tattooed teamsters applaud, and one is even heard saying "I'm so scared of Skinhead Helen, dude." Once inside, you curl in a ball and cry under the heater. Francesca cries. Helen does not. #skinheadheleniscold #prayforhelen #HelenBreakDancesToStayWarm #IsAnyoneElsesHeadSuperCold??? #ohitsjustme? #ohok #coolcoolcool #oitnb #orangeisthenewblack
What do you think of the character that Francesca Curran plays on Orange Is The New Black? Do you like her or hate her? However you feel, you have to admit that Francesca Curran looks nothing like Skinhead Helen in real life!
[Featured Image Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]