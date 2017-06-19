‘Drake & Josh’ Drama? Josh Peck Gets Married—And Doesn’t Invite Drake Bell

Josh Peck is a married man, but he didn’t have his former teen wingman by his side on one of the biggest days of his life. Peck, who co-starred with pal Drake Bell on the Nickelodeon sitcom Drake & Josh, tied the knot with longtime love Paige O’Brien in Malibu, according to E! News. But Peck’s longtime TV co-star was nowhere in sight.

While Josh and Paige’s wedding guest list included friends like John Stamos, whom Peck recently co-starred with on the canceled 2015 Fox comedy Grandfathered, and Nicole Golfieri, the mom of the twins who played baby Edie on Stamos and Peck’s short-lived show, for some reason Drake Bell and some other Drake & Josh castmates, including Miranda Cosgrove, did not appear to be at the ceremony. But based on the pics, the 30-year-old actor definitely wanted his Grandfathered friends there.

To add fuel to the fire, E! notes that Drake Bell posted a now-deleted cryptic message on Twitter shortly after the wedding, writing,

“When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear… Loyalty is key, ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

A Drake & Josh fan posted a screenshot of one of Bell’s deleted messages to Peck, which warned the star that his “true colors have come out” and that “ties are officially cut.”

“I’ll miss you brotha,” Drake reportedly tweeted to Josh.

guys josh peck didn't invite drake bell to the wedding, like my childhood is freaking ruined. How could josh do drake so dirty???? pic.twitter.com/qF6hm938bc — ㅤ (@psniallslover) June 18, 2017

Josh Peck’s wedding photos clearly showed famous friends like Stamos, who played his dad on Grandfathered, were in attendance for his big day, but what happened to his former TV stepbrother, Drake?

Congrats to two of our favorite people. Josh & Paige, we love you ❤️❤️ #couplegoals A post shared by Nicole Golfieri (@nicolegolfieri) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

Josh Peck starred with Drake Bell on the hit Nick sitcom from 2004 to 2007, logging four seasons, 57 episodes, and two TV movies: Drake & Josh Go Hollywood and Merry Christmas Drake & Josh.

Last year, Peck even reunited with Drake Bell on the Grandfathered set. Bell played an investor whom Gerald (Peck) and his baby mama Vanessa (Christina Milian) met with to pitch their new app. At the time, Bell told MTV Josh called him up to personally invite him to guest star on his new Fox sitcom.

“It was completely like old times,” Bell dished.

“When we got on set, we were both a little worried. We had hung out and stayed in touch over the years, but we hadn’t worked together or tried to be funny together. So we were kind of nervous about whether we were going to be able to pick it up. But honestly, the first scene we sat down to do, it was like BAM. It felt like we were together yesterday. We just fell right back into it.”

Drake also revealed that both he and Josh Peck were waiting for a call to revive the beloved Dan Schneider comedy.

“It would totally make sense to bring Drake & Josh back — and the fans would just love it,” he said last year.

“People would go absolutely crazy if we were able to play Drake Parker and Josh Nichols one more time.”

Unfortunately, now that ties have been cut, Drake & Josh fans may be out of luck for good.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Jaguar Land Rover]