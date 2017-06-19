Watch India-Pakistan Cricket Highlights: Video, Plus Key Numbers From Historic Champions Trophy Final

India and Pakistan faced each other in the final of an International Cricket Council championship tournament for the first time since 2007, when they squared off in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy at Kia Oval in London, England, on Sunday — and Pakistan came away with a shocking and improbable victory that set off celebrations throughout their home country even in the midst of the month-long Islamic holiday of Ramadan.

Registering their largest margin of victory in the 129 one-day matches Pakistan has played against India, the victory had fans in Pakistan dancing in the streets, waving Pakistani flags and setting off fireworks. Even in the disputed territory of Kashmir, which has seen deadly exchanges of gunfire between Indian and Pakistani soldiers and guerrillas over the past week, thousands flooded the public streets to rejoice in Pakistan’s victory.

Even Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the leader of the Kashmiri separatist Hurriyat Conference, checked in via Twitter to express his satisfaction at Pakistan’s extraordinary and unexpected win in Champions Trophy final, the second-most prestigious event in world cricket, behind only the Cricket World Cup.

Fireworks all around, feels like an early Eid here. Better team took the day. Congratulations team #Pakistan — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) June 18, 2017

Watch highlights of the historic Pakistan victory over India in the video below.

The Champions Trophy final was the second India vs. Pakistan match of the tournament. An easy, 124-run India victory in a group stage match on June 6 made Pakistan’s utter domination of India on Sunday’s final all the more shocking. The two historic rivals also met twice in 2016, but both times in T20 matches. India won by five wickets in a 20-overs Asia Cu match in February and then repeated the feat with a six-wicket win in the T20 World Cup the following month in India.

In fact, Pakistan has never defeated India in a Cricket World Cup or T20 World Cup match — but the Men in Green have had better success in the Champions Trophy against their arch-rivals, splitting four meetings before Pakistan took the upper hand by winning on Sunday.

The win on Sunday also gave Pakistan their first-ever Champions Trophy title, while India have won the event twice — in 2002 and in the most recent competition before the year, 2013. India also advanced to the 2000 Champions Trophy final, but lost to New Zealand.

Though Pakistan’s 180-run margin was their biggest ever over India, their total of 338 fell short of Pakistan’s highest-ever ODI run total against India. That came in a match in Karachi, Pakistan, in 2004 when the home team scored 344 — but amazingly, India won that match by five runs.

At the same time, India’s anemic losing total of 158 was far from their lowest score in an ODI against Pakistan. That came in Sialkot, Pakistan, way back in 1978, in only the second ODI that the two rivals ever contested. Pakistan held India to just 79 all-out in that one, on their way to an eight-wicket win.

Fakhar Zaman’s 114 became the 40th century for a Pakistan batsman against India in an ODI match. India batsmen have recorded 23 scores of at least 100 in one-day matches between the two rival cricket nations.

[Featured Image by Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Images]