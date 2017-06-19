Brad Pitt Gets Early Father’s Day Visit From His Kids Before They Leave For Ethiopia

Although they had to leave Los Angeles before Father’s Day, several of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children were able to spend time with their dad as an early Father’s Day present.

This is Pitt’s first Father’s Day as a single dad. According to E! News, some of his children were seen being dropped off at his house in Los Angeles on Saturday morning. After, they were picked up and driven to Angelina Jolie’s house. Later in the day, Jolie and all six Jolie-Pitt kids headed to LAX, where they kicked off their weekend trip to Ethiopia.

Zahara, Jolie and Pitt’s eldest daughter, was born in Sebeta, Ethiopia, where Angelina funds a medical and educational facility called the Zahara Children’s Center. The center, which treats and educates children with tuberculosis or HIV, opened in 2015 and is run by the Global Health Committee.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September of 2016. The two had gotten married in 2014 after almost a decade and six children together. Their much-publicized separation involved a messy custody battle over the kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and Vivienne and Knox, both eight. Jolie and Pitt have since reached a temporary custody agreement in which the children remain in Angelina’s custody with Brad getting “therapeutic visitations.” Sources say that the former couple are committed to co-parenting their brood.

While Jolie and the children are away, Pitt is reportedly busy sprucing up their former family property, which is now essentially a bachelor pad. The Daily Mail reports that a huge tree was delivered to the Los Feliz property on Friday on a flatbed truck.

As Brad works on his home, Angelina has been working on finding a new base for her children. The Los Angeles Times reports that Jolie recently purchased the historic Cecil B. DeMille estate for $24.5 million. The property is just minutes away from Pitt’s own residence.

In May, Brad Pitt opened up to GQ about the divorce, his shortcomings, and his struggle with alcohol. He also addressed the widely reported altercation between him and Maddox that had resulted in a drawn-out custody battle. The incident, which occurred on a private plane en route to Los Angeles, had led to an investigation by Child Protective Services.

“I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called.”

“After that, we’ve been able to work together to sort this out,” the actor said. “We’re both doing our best.”

“I heard one lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court — it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse.’ And it seems to be true. You spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you’re right and why they’re wrong, and it’s just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse.”

“And fortunately my partner in this agrees,” he added.

“It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart.”

