Country music star Toby Keith is going to be headlining a new country music festival in Ohio this coming August. The first Put-in-Bay “Bash on the Bay” is going to be held on August 31 at Put-in-Bay airport and will feature Toby Keith as their headliner with four other bands participating, though which four bands are going to be there is not currently listed.

The event is expected to bring in $4-5 million for Ottowa County according to event organizer Tim Niese. The Bash on the Bay has been an event in the works for about 4 years now – and one of the main reasons it has taken so long to put together is trying to get a date where Toby Keith would be able to come and play the show. Keith has reportedly been “on board from day one” they just had to work out all the details in order to make it happen.

“To get a world-renowned performer such as Toby Keith at our Bash on the Bay is incredible. This will be unlike anything else this island has ever seen!”

Put-in-Bay airport where the Bash on the Bay is going to be held will be taking place the same weekend as the annual Put-in-Bay road races, which begin August 28 and end on August 30. The timing is perfect for the festival, since the airport will already be closed for the races and it will give people a reason to stick around for another night.

Gates will open for the Bash on the Bay at 3 p.m. on August 31 – and tickets cost anywhere from $39-150. For those who will need lodging because they are coming in from out of town, Tim Niese says that Islander Inn, Bayshore Resorts, and Grand Islander Hotel will be the only three hotels offering packages that include the stay and tickets to the festival.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Monday, June 19 on etix.com and the overnight packages will go on sale the same day. Parking will be extremely limited for the event, but they will be offering transportation via Jet Express and Miller Ferry, and taxis and the downtown bus will be available. There is, however, plenty of parking for golf carts – which if you own or can rent is another option for transportation to the event.

Bash on the Bay is going to be a bring your own chair kind of concert and festival – and while you will not be able to bring your own food or booze, there will be 15-20 different food and beverage vendors that will be set up for the event. The security will also be a little tighter for the concert than it was for the races in the days leading up to the festival.

If you’re planning to go to the first soon-to-be annual Bash on the Bay to see Toby Keith then you will want to get on buying those tickets as soon as possible! This is said to be Toby’s only full concert in Ohio during his “Interstates and Tailgates” tour this year.

