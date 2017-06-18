‘BB19’ Spoilers: Cast Reveal Moved Up By CBS, Interviews From Jeff Schroeder Coming To Live Feeds

BB19 spoilers have revealed some important information for fans. CBS just announced that the Big Brother 19 cast will be revealed earlier on Monday, June 19, taking place several hours before the interviews with Jeff Schroeder will be posted on the live feeds. A report by fan site Hamsterwatch states that the BB19 cast names are going to be revealed at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET on Monday.

This is a big deal because it will give fans of the show some insight into how the show is going to work this summer. The cast interviews conducted by former houseguest Jeff Schroeder will be posted roughly two hours later on the live feeds, allowing fans to then get to know the BB19 cast a bit. While it may not reveal everything about the twists and turns of this season, it’s still more information than fans previously had.

There has been a number of purported BB19 spoilers on social media this weekend, many of which have sought to provide cast lists or the initials of people entering the house this summer. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but that will all change when CBS finally gives fans some names to work with on Monday. What it all means, is that in less than 18 hours, viewers will have a semblance of how this season will look.

Jeff Schroeder, Jordan Lloyd reveal how they picked Baby Lawson Keith’s name https://t.co/yH68Tzv2pE pic.twitter.com/tBenfAPo57 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 10, 2016

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Big Brother 19 schedule begins next weekend, when the BB19 cast officially enters the house. It is presumed that everyone has already been sequestered, with production trying to hide the cast from view until the season premiere airs on June 28. The second episode will air the next night, June 29, with the live feeds finally getting turned on once the episode has aired on the West Coast. Fans should expect access to the house feeds at roughly 10 p.m. PT/1 a.m. ET on the evening of June 29.

It’s going to be a long day for Big Brother fans on Monday, especially fans on the West Coast who want to find out who is in the BB19 cast as quickly as possible. Getting up before 6 a.m. PT will surely be the sign of someone who is addicted to the reality competition show and it will likely lead to a lot of chatter on social media. While the cast reveal will be considered huge BB19 spoilers, more information could also leak online once the names of houseguests are officially announced.

