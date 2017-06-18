Braun Strowman Returning For WWE ‘Great Balls Of Fire’?

Braun Strowman has been out of action for the last several weeks due to an elbow injury which required surgery. Originally, WWE said that the ex-Wyatt Family member would be out of action for six months. However, their report was quickly refuted by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, as the publication revealed that the injury wasn’t as severe as WWE was making it out to be.

Now, rumor has it that Strowman has not only recovered from his injury, but that he’s actually cleared to return, and that he’ll be a part of the Great Balls of Fire show next month. So, who will his opponent be on the show? According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it could, and probably will be Roman Reigns.

Reigns is scheduled to make a big announcement regarding his plans for SummerSlam on Monday’s Raw, which, according to the Observer, will include him challenging the winner of the Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe match. But, will that actually lead to Reigns getting a title shot? Probably not.

According to Dave Meltzer, Braun Strowman is booked on WWE’s Great Balls of Fire show, which is where he’ll have yet another match with Roman Reigns, and the winner, which will presumably be Strowman, will get a shot at Lesnar’s Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

I will return to finish what I've started and that's carving my name in history as the most destructive thing #WWE has ever seen. This surgery is just a minor speed bump I will return bigger stronger faster and even more dangerous than ever mark my words I'm the definition of unstoppable!!! #braunstrowman #monsteramongmen #nothingcankeepmedown A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99) on May 10, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

Originally, Strowman was booked to face Lesnar for the title at Great Balls of Fire, but WWE was forced to change their plans due to the aforementioned elbow injury. Of course, at the time, WWE wasn’t sure if he’d be able to recover in time for the show, which is why the match was pulled.

Most are predicting that Braun Strowman will return during tomorrow night’s Raw show during the Roman Reigns segment. As previously mentioned, we do know that Strowman is cleared to return to action, so we’re probably not that far away from his return. Furthermore, Roman Reigns doesn’t have an opponent for the Great Balls of Fire show, and WWE probably doesn’t want to leave him off of the show. So, the question now is, will we see Reigns vs. Strowman at next month’s show? We’ll probably find out the answer during tomorrow night’s show.

Happy #memorialdayweekend #ImNotFinishedWithYou A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99) on May 28, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

