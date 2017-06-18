Kenya Moore Reveals More About Her New Husband While Wishing Him A Happy Father’s Day

Kenya Moore shocked many fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta when she revealed that she is married to a mystery man. The reality star got married in St Lucia, and you can see pictures of the wedding below. In a Father’s Day post on Instagram, Kenya Moore revealed some more information about her new husband, who is yet to be revealed.

The post may also be a response to her ex Matt Jordan, who claimed that she started the relationship while they were still together. Kenya reveals that her husband has children and sort of confirms Matt’s claim that she met another man while they were together. However, Kenya states in the Instagram post that they did not speak after meeting and reconnected in December last year. Therefore, they have been dating for about six months before getting married.

Kenya has described her mystery husband as her true love. Since announcing her marriage, there have been rumors that the wedding is not real and she has been fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, none of these rumors have been confirmed. It is likely that Kenya will reveal her husband’s identity in the next season of RHOA. People have already started speculating about who her husband may be, but nothing concrete has surfaced.

#KenyaMoore wishes her husband a #HappyFathersDay A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:21am PDT

Matt Jordan claims that he has given up fighting for her love after their tumultuous relationship aired on the eight season of RHOA. Kenya confirmed that he never attacked her, but she was afraid of him because of his violent outbursts. She requested a restraining order against him after she accused him of stalking her and a judge granted the request, according to Us Magazine.

Due to the timeline, Kenya likely started her relationship with her new husband shorty after splitting with Matt Jordan. During her Breakfast Club interview, she did not mention the new relationship. She spoke about the rumor that she hires boyfriend for the show and her feud with Phaedra Parks. She also spoke about her history of picking men that are not good for her.

It is unclear how her cast-mates will respond to her marriage or if any attended the wedding.

What do you think of Kenya’s new relationship? Whom do you believe, Matt Jordan or Kenya?

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]