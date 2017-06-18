Kim K Accused Of ‘Stealing’ Bey’s Thunder After Purchase Of Pups

Kim Kardashian has been accused of stealing Beyonce’s thunder, just days after the Formation singer gave birth to boy/girl twins.

As most Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans know, the reality star purchased two female puppies for her daughter’s birthday. One of the dogs is going to be living in the Kardashian-West household as North’s new puppy, while the other is going to be living with Kourtney Kardashian as a gift for her daughter, Penelope. The girls are first cousins and the best of friends, so one couldn’t possibly have a dog without the other having one too!

Now, however, Radar Online claims that Kim Kardashian is trying to take the spotlight away from Beyonce’s baby news, given the timing of the puppies’ debut on Instagram. Since Bey and her husband Jay Z have not yet announced the names of their twins yet and Kim has taken to social media to ask for assistance in naming her new pup, it is apparently intentional. At least, that’s what Radar Online would like you to think.

The site goes on to say that Kim wanted to let her fans know that she too was expanding her family — just a short while before Beyonce’s baby news was confirmed. Radar Online even suggested that Kim wants to have twins so that she can “outdo” Beyonce. Evidently, the women’s rumored feud is only getting more serious.

Sister puppies for North & P! Penelope named hers honey. What should we name ours? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

If you have been watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you probably know that Kim Kardashian has been thinking about adding a third child to her family. Whether or not this actually happens (it would more than likely have to be via surrogate due to Kim’s health issues), and whether or not the Kardashian-West’s end up with twins will undoubtedly kick those feud rumors into higher gear — especially if it happens soon.

My baby girl turned 4 years old today! She's my light & my everything!!! I love you to the moon & back North A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

Do you think that Kim Kardashian purchased the two puppies in an effort to take away from Beyonce and Jay Z’s baby news? Do you think that Kim Kardashian and Beyonce are really enemies? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]