Stephen Colbert Makes Fun Of Melania And People Are Livid — Twitter Erupts Over Justin Trudeau Fantasy [Video]

Coming off the heels of a homophobic slur against President Trump that ultimately saw Stephen Colbert cleared by the FCC, the late-night host is at it again. With a new skit about Melania Trump’s move to the White House, the Internet is expressing outrage that Colbert continues to mock the first family. Some have called for another Colbert boycott, as the Red Nation Report stated after the comedian staged a skit with Laura Benanti where she fantasized over Justin Trudeau. You may see the full skit where Stephen Colbert interviews Melania’s character about her feelings regarding moving to the White House below. The skit portrays Melania as trying with all her might but without luck to avoid living with the President, lusting over Justin Trudeau, and finally giving in to the hopelessness of her marriage to Donald by drinking wine. The skit concludes with Benanti as Melania saying, “Make America Grape Again.”

The Colbert/Benanti skit portrays Melania as trying with all her might but without luck to avoid living with the President, lusting over Justin Trudeau, and finally giving in to the hopelessness of her marriage to Donald by drinking wine. The skit concludes with Benanti as Melania saying, “Make America Grape Again.” Though there were several parts of the skit people found both humorous and contentious, it was the scene were Benanti as Melania gropes herself while saying that Donald Trump is our president, regardless of how many people fantasize about Justin Trudeau that sparked outrage.

The skit and mock interview covered many topics including Melania’s times in public where she seemed emotionless or failed to smile, the issue of impeachment, Melania’s five-month delay in moving to the White House, Donald Trump’s multiple marriages, the time in Israel when Melania appeared to be slapping President Trump’s hand away from her, and whether she believed Donald Trump would be in office for the full four years. While many who are vocally opposed to Trump’s presidency find the video hilarious, others find it infuriating and they are livid. This isn’t the first time Benanti portrayed Melania on Colbert’s show, nor is it the first time Trump supporters have called for a Colbert boycott.

No melania trump hand slap here when she met justin trudeau pic.twitter.com/qKWeQa8Tcu — kevin Young (@KevinYounge) May 28, 2017

Fake Melania Trump reveals her secret White House escape plan to Stephen Colbert https://t.co/jCxPgJVtpe # via @HuffPostComedy — Kelly ????????????️‍????♿️❄️ (@KellyJarma) June 17, 2017

SNARKY LIB!: Stephen Colbert Mocks Melania Trump https://t.co/fD1wrMfppU — maxhansen @afed3352 (@afed3352) June 16, 2017

Melania Trump mocked on Stephen Colbert over marriage, Justin Trudeau https://t.co/xhk048yXSN @LauraBenanti does excellent impersonation 😀 — Mary (@BBlueCrush) June 15, 2017

What do you think about the Colbert/Benanti Melania skit? Did you think it was funny or do you agree with calls for a Colbert boycott? Feel free to leave your comments below.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]