Jenelle Evans is enjoying a fun summer vacation amid filming on the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2.

Over the weekend, the reality star and mother of three took to Instagram where she shared a photo of herself and her oldest son, seven-year-old Jace, enjoying a boat rode as cameras captured the special moment for the upcoming season of their MTV reality series.

“Doing what we do best,” Jenelle Evans wrote in the caption of the June 17 photo, also adding the MTV tag and the Teen Mom 2 hash tag.

Jenelle Evans has been starring on MTV ever since she and her former boyfriend, Andrew Lewis, welcomed their son Jace in 2009 as cameras rolled for 16 & Pregnant Season 2. In the years that followed, Evans has continued to chronicle her journey as a young mother on Teen Mom 2 while embarking on several more relationships and welcoming two more children.

In 2014, Jenelle Evans gave birth to her second child, son Kaiser, while dating her former fiance, Nathan Griffith. Two years later, she would soon be welcoming her third child, daughter Ensley, with her now-fiance, David Eason.

Earlier this month, Jenelle Evans and David Eason traveled to St. John’s island in the Caribbean with her son Jace and shared several photos of their tropical vacation on Instagram.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jun 17, 2017 at 5:07am PDT

Jenelle Evans went to court last month in hopes of regaining custody of her oldest son from her mother, Barbara Evans, who took custody of the boy when she was unable to financially support him herself. However, despite her efforts, a judge denied her request for custody and instead awarded her with visitation rights to Jace.

Weeks later, Jenelle Evans took to Instagram to explain that she was feeling extremely blessed after being allowed to leave her home state with her son and treat him to a fun vacation with her fiance, David Eason, and Eason’s oldest child, daughter Maryssa.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jun 9, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, don’t miss the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which is set to premiere on MTV sometime this summer.

[Featured Image by MTV]