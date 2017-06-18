‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Cane Catches Lily With Jordan, Billy Worries About Victoria, & Ashley Makes Amends With Graham

Y&R spoilers tease tense moments are ahead on the CBS soap opera on Monday, June 19. Cane (Daniel Goddard) struggles with a bout of jealousy after seeing his wife, Lily (Christel Khalil) in an embrace with Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood). Other Y&R spoilers suggest that Billy’s (Jason Thompson) concern for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) sends Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) over the edge. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Graham (Max Shippee) make a truce and agree they got started on the wrong foot. It looks like it will be a great Y&R episode.

Cane Struggles With Jealousy

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Cane will feel the walls closing in as Lily gets closer to learning the truth about what happened with Juliet (Laur Allen) in Toyko. His marriage is barely hanging by a thread, and he fears Juliet will spill that they slept together in court. Y&R spoilers indicate that it certainly doesn’t help matters when he comes home from work to find Lily in Jordan’s arms.

Y&R spoilers state that Cane will wonder what’s going on. Lily will reveal that Jordan was offering his support, but Cane isn’t happy about it. When Jordan leaves, Cane gives him the evil eye as he hugs his wife.

Billy Supports Victoria, But Phyllis Isn’t Happy

According to SheKnows Soaps, Victoria worries about what is at stake with the lawsuit. Billy will tell Phyllis that he’s concerned that the sexual harassment case is taking a toll on Victoria. Y&R spoilers indicate that Phyllis isn’t sure why he cares so much about Victoria’s emotional state.

Ashley And Graham Connect

Y&R spoilers suggest that Ashley may be warming up to Graham. Perhaps, she is trying to get close to him to find out his real agenda with her mother, Dina (Marla Adams). Whatever the reasons are, Y&R spoilers state they decide to wipe the slate clean as they got on the wrong foot initially. Y&R spoilers reveal that Graham could be hiding a massive scoop for the Abbott family. The viewers aren’t sure what the secret is, only that it could rock the Abbotts to the core.

Do you think Cane and Lily’s marriage can survive the sexual harassment lawsuit? What do you think Graham and Dina are hiding from the family?

