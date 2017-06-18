Katy Perry Denounces Fame: ‘I’m Not A Con Artist!’

Katy Perry is back on top with Witness, her latest studio album, and reclaiming her position in the pop music hierarchy, yet the artist seems to be denouncing the very fame that she’s currently enjoying. To the contrary, Katy’s real problem is with the need for validation among musicians through awards and hall of fame entries.

Katy Perry Bashes All Music Awards – Especially Her Own

As Rolling Stone shared, Katy Perry has often been celebrated for her musical talents, receiving countless awards for her albums and singles. Among her impressive collection of awards, Perry has received five American Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, and 14 People’s Choice Awards. The Grammys haven’t forgotten Katy, either. She’s been nominated 13 times, though she has yet to receive a win.

“All the awards shows are fake, and all the awards that I’ve won are fake,” declared Ms. Perry in a new interview. “They’re constructs.”

Katy feels that the awards are detracting from the importance of her music, which has also changed, since her Teenage Dream days. Perry is embracing a new, more socially conscious attitude, when it comes to her music, so it’s unsurprising that she finds music awards shows and the awards themselves to be distracting and frivolous.

Katy Perry Never Meant To Pull A Con Job On Her Fans

The change in Katy’s style might be leaving some of her fans feeling betrayed, but, as Ms. Perry told The New York Times, it wasn’t an intentional deception. Perry sees herself as a new person, a completely different entity from the creator of songs like “Teenage Dream,” but she admits that younger version of herself is still alive and well.

“I didn’t kill her, because I love her, and she is exactly what I had to do then,” Katy says of her younger self. “And I’m not a con artist, I didn’t con people, like, that was just me. And this is me now.”

As for the changes in her new music style and her personality, Perry says it’s all necessary and adds that she feels the need to evolve into a better version of herself. She compares the changes to carrying around cement blocks with her, though she’s quick to add that the pyramids were made from similar blocks.

Katy’s progress may be slow, but she has faith that she will eventually get to the position in life that she strives for in her music and her social life.

Katy Perry released Witness on June 9 and plans to kick off a worldwide tour on September 7.

[Featured Image by Timothy Norris/Getty Images]