Mariah Carey Relationship: No Songstress Did Not Pay Tanaka To Get Back Together

Mariah Carey has been keeping fans on their toes lately while the masses try to determine what her current relationship status is and with whom she is actually romantically involved.

Ever since Carey was dumped by billionaire James Packer, the singer’s love life has been making front page news, due to the immediate romance that was sparked between her and 34-year-old backup dancer Bryan Tanaka. The pair seemingly fell for one another during the filming of Carey’s reality show Mariah’s World, but critics claimed that the whole relationship was merely for publicity.

Even Mariah’s ex-husband, Nick Cannon, didn’t believe the romance was the real deal. As US Weekly reminded, Cannon relayed that he was having none of it when he spoke with Howard Stern on his radio show a few months back.

“First of all, I think the whole reality show is fake. I’m a producer, so I know how [it works]. Like, you can’t have a well-lit private conversation. Like, that s–t doesn’t happen.I don’t buy none of that s–t,” Cannon said.

Mariah Carey and her on-again, off-again beau Bryan Tanaka seem to be on again https://t.co/9j1HUGIBbZ — The Cut (@TheCut) June 6, 2017

After the reality show wrapped, Carey and Tanaka carried on dating for another two months but then called it quits, after which Mariah was then rumored to be rekindling things with Nick. To make matters even more confusing, only weeks later, the singer was then said to be back with Bryan after they were spotted out together, showing affection.

Did Mariah Carey Pay Bryan Tanaka Get Back Together With: https://t.co/4Q6RnOZiqA, https://t.co/LzTW3r29iv pic.twitter.com/PVFD8Kv5Rg — Women World (@WomenWorldNow) June 18, 2017

The latest claims made, state that Mariah paid Bryan to get back together with her. Gossip Cop has, however, put these claims to rest, noting that the rumor is pure fabrication. OK! is the culprit in spurring on this rumor, and GC notes the false details shared by a supposed source.

“She lured him back in by increasing his weekly stipend and promising to help him boost his career. It’s crazy, but keeping up the public perception that she’s desirable is more important to her than money. Mariah’s friends worry she’s putting her fortune at risk just for companionship.”

The rumor has since been debunked by the gossip policing site which states that Carey did not pay Tanaka to rekindle the romance and that the pair is together due to a strong “connection.”

