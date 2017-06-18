Hate Crime: Another Noose Found Near The National Museum of Art

A noose was found outside the National Museum of Art at about 3 p.m Saturday near the intersection of Third Street and Pennsylvania Avenue near the gallery’s East building. It’s the third one to be found in the area in recent weeks. On May 31, tourists found one on the floor of the National Museum of African American History and Culture. The museum was closed for about three hours for police to investigate when this took place according to ABC News. Days before that incident, on May 26, one was found hanging from a tree on the grounds of the Hirshhorn Museum during a security check. All three of these locations are part of the National Mall. The placement of these nooses is being considered a hate crime as it appears to be part of a string of such incidents in the U.S. that target African Americans in recent months. The that was discovered on Saturday was hanging from a lamp post according to the Associated Press. U.S. Park Police Sergeant Anna Rose says that the incident is under investigation.

The NAACP spoke out when the noose was discovered at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. They called on President Trump to condemn the act.

Other recent hate crimes involving nooses include one that was discovered at a Maryland middle school last month. The Hill reports that two people have been charged in that case. Another noose was discovered in the Port of Oakland in California last month, and multiple nooses with bananas on them were found on the campus of American University in May. This incident coincided with the day that the first black woman in the university’s history took her place as the student government president. The FBI is assisting with the investigation into this incident.

Also this month, a noose was found hanging near the doorway of a house on a construction site in Washington. CNN reports that in April a noose was found hanging in the kitchen of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity house at the University of Maryland.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has spoken out about the crimes.

“We are an inclusive city, and we do not tolerate signs of hate, ignorance and fear. Our diversity is what makes us stronger, and we will not relent in promoting and defending DC Values. We do not take these incidents lightly, and we will not accept that signs of hate are signs of our time.”

