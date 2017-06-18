Bruce Springsteen Heads To Broadway For Smaller-Scale Shows At 975-Seat Venue

Bruce Springsteen is used to playing packed arena shows, but the 67-year-old rock superstar is ready to scale things back. According to a report by the New York Post, Springsteen will play a series of intimate shows at the 975-seat Walter Kerr Theatre later this year. Bruce’s scaled down set will reportedly run for eight weeks this fall and will feature small-scale versions of the same shows he plays at some of the world’s biggest stadiums.

A source told the Post that Bruce “wants to play a smaller house.” The music legend, who’s known for his hits like “Born in the U.S.A.” and “Dancing In the Dark” reportedly likes the idea of playing a more intimate set on Broadway, and it didn’t hurt that he was offered a deal he just couldn’t say no to.

The Kerr Theatre has been empty since the musical Amélie wrapped its run there last month, and the theater’s parent company, Jujamcyn Theaters, offered Springsteen an offer of “no rent for the eight weeks.”

Of course, even without a hefty rental fee in place, the theater will still make a ton of money with Springsteen in the house. According to Rolling Stone, Bruce will receive ticket revenues from the shows while the Kerr Theatre will get the profits from alcohol sales—and there should be a lot of them.

“He’ll keep the lights on in the building, and they’ll sell gazillions of dollars worth of booze,” the source said of Bruce Springsteen’s upcoming Broadway shows.

While the dates for Bruce’s Broadway residency haven’t been announced yet, the singer is reportedly hoping to open at the Kerr in November and will play five shows a week on the Great White Way. Springsteen’s reps have not confirmed the details of the star’s New York run.

In addition to his concert news, Bruce Springsteen has been rumored to be in talks to adapt his 2016 memoir, Born to Run, into a Broadway musical. If it ever comes to fruition, the Springsteen musical could possibly look something like Frankie Valli’s Jersey Boys stage musical or Carole King’s Beautiful:The Carole King Musical. With so many stars on board to bring their stories to the stage (Cher is next!), it’s never been a better time to be both a rock fan and a Broadway buff.

News of his small-scale show comes six months after Bruce Springsteen wrapped a tour that paid homage to his classic 1980 album, The River. In May, Springsteen jammed with pals Little Stevie and the Disciples of Soul at The Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey.

