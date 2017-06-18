Bill Cosby Case Deadlocked But Not Over: Prosecutors Pledge For Second Trial After No Verdict In Mistrial

Prosecutors have asked for a second trial in the Bill Cosby sex assault case after the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision on Saturday. According to them, Andrea Constand deserves a verdict.

The jury, consisting of seven men and five women, failed to reach a conclusion on Saturday, and Judge Steven O’Neill declared a mistrial. O’Neill earlier appreciated the jurors earlier on Friday for the “supreme effort” on their part.

Cosby’s spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, welcomed the judge’s decision. According to him, it restored Bill Cosby’s legacy. However, Victoria Valentino has a different message for “America’s Dad.” Valentino, one of the dozens of women who have accused the 79-year-old of sexual assault in the past, believes the case is far from over, Al Jazeera reported.

“You’re not off the hook, buddy.”

More than 60 women have accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault since the ’60s. However, it was Andrea Constand whose legal challenge put Cosby in real trouble. In 2004, Andrea Constand was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by Cosby. However, Bill Cosby’s lawyers argue that the sex between the two was consensual.

Vanity Fair quoted a police affidavit that said Bill Cosby had developed a friendship with Andrea Constand before he could act upon “that interest” of sexually assaulting her. Cosby apparently behaved like a father figure and advised her on various things in life. He invited Andrea Constand to prestigious dinners as well.

According to Andrea Constand, Cosby tried to make sexual advances that she found embarrassing. She was not interested in the comedian who was 36 years older than her. She continued to trust him even after he touched her inappropriately on one occasion. Later in January 2004, Cosby allegedly assaulted her.

Andrea later told police that he had drugged her in such a way that she could not keep her eyes open. And, then he sexually assaulted Constand while she was not in her senses, she told police.

Cosby, on the contrary, said Constand never stopped him when he made his moves. She apparently stayed “somewhere between permission and rejection.” He even claimed that Andrea reached orgasm during the act that she called sexual assault.

On Friday, Bill Cosby thanked the jury for their honest work. He also thanked those who have been a great support for him, CNN reported. Before leaving the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., the American actor wished everyone a Happy Father’s Day.

The next day, as the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict in the Bill Cosby sex assault case, Andrea Constand might be reminded of one old saying: “Justice delayed is justice denied.”

