Jinger Duggar’s Husband, Jeremy Vuolo, Shares A Photo That Has Fans Seriously Concerned

Jinger Duggar’s pastor husband, Jeremy Vuolo, thought he was just sharing a cute photo with his fans when he posted an image of a puppy on social media. However, many of his Instagram followers responded to the snapshot by expressing concern for the little dog.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jinger Duggar is still getting acquainted with the local wildlife in Laredo, Texas, and she’s been using her Instagram page to document her encounters with any critters she finds creeping and crawling around her new home. So far, these have included a swarm of fire ants and an adorable little gecko. The amateur photographer’s images and videos have seemingly inspired her husband to snap his own artistic images of animals, and he didn’t have to go far to find a subject willing to pose for him. While Jeremy Vuolo was taking his morning walk, the Counting On star encountered a scruffy little dog hanging out in the middle of the street.

“Met this little guy on my morning stroll,” Jeremy captioned a two-image slideshow of the small dog.

Many fans responded to the photos by commenting on how cute the dog is, and others begged Jeremy Vuolo to take the cuddly creature home so that Jinger Duggar will have a fur baby to keep her company while her husband is busy working.

“He’s cute! You and Jinger can give him a good home,” wrote one fan.

“Maybe he was meant for you,” another commented.

Some of Jeremy’s followers also commented on the pup’s lean appearance.

“Looks like he could use a meal or two,” read one comment.

“Awhh this makes me so sad. He looks so skinny :(( please tell me you helped him,” another fan wrote.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are currently living in a tiny apartment, so perhaps Jeremy decided that bringing home a furry roommate would make the place feel a bit too crowded. However, his followers begged him to take some sort of action to the help the dog. They pointed out that the pup may belong to someone who is missing their pet, and they also noted that it’s not safe for a small dog to be standing in the middle of the street.

“Did he have a collar or do you know whose pet he is? If he was a stray please contact animal control so they can find his owners and so he doesn’t get hit by a car,” commented on of Jeremy’s Instagram followers.

Unfortunately, Jinger Duggar’s husband hasn’t shared an update on the fate of the cute pooch. If Jeremy did take it home with him, it’s possible that Jinger advised him against keeping it as a pet. In the book Growing Up Duggar, Jinger Duggar and her sisters write that their parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, don’t believe that couples should have pets during their first year of marriage. The Duggars got this advice many years ago from a Christian marriage counselor who told them that they should make two major commitments before getting married: not to have a pet for their first twelve months as man and wife, and not to have a television in their home for the same amount of time.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo might not be ready to be parents to a fur baby just yet, but Jeremy seems to be fond of dogs. On May 8, Jinger shared the above photo of her husband bonding with a friendly group of Australian Shepherds. The photo sparked speculation that Jinger and Jeremy took one of the dogs home with them, but the couple hasn’t yet filmed one of those famous Duggar announcement videos letting fans know that they’ve added to their family by adopting a pet pooch.

