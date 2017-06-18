Queen Bey Finally Gives Birth To New Twins

Sources have been reported to E! News that “Beyonce has given birth to twins” with her husband Jay-Z at a hospital in Los Angeles. The news comes after weeks of speculating that Queen Bey has been in labor due to her absence from social media. Most recently, her husband Jay-Z missed a very important award show when he was inducted into the Song Writers Hall of Fame.

Jay did not allow that to stop him from expressing his list full of thank you’s via Twitter a few nights ago. Jay’s Twitter rant really made fans speculate his wife Beyonce was in the hospital because he’s not one to go to social media to speak his mind.

Beyonce announced back in February that she was pregnant with twins on her Instagram account. Ever since, the world has been anticipating the new additions to the Carter family. The genders of the new bundles of joy are speculated to be a boy and a girl as a woman was said to have been spotted carrying balloons to the hospital that had “Baby Boy” and “Baby Girl” written on them. Jay-Z and daughter Blu Ivy were also reportedly spotted walking to the hospital early Saturday morning.

The new twins will be the power couple’s second and third child together. In January of 2012, they gave birth to Blu Ivy who instantly became famous due to her parents’ popularity. The twins will most like receive even more attention than Blu now, but she should be happy that she will now be an older sibling.

The big question now for Beyonce fans is will she get right back to work or will she take extensive time off to care for her newborns. Either way, about nine months from now fans will, for now, have to settle for the fact she has already signed on for the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2018, which is about nine months away. Under doctor’s orders, Bey had to miss this year’s Coachella event due to her pregnancy. She was then replaced by pop star Lady Gaga.

Hopefully soon fans will be introduced to the two new additions to the Carter family in the near future.

[Featured Image by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images]