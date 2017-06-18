Alyssa Milano Claims Her Former Business Manager Stole Money From Her, Files A $10 Million Lawsuit

Alyssa Milano has filed a $10 million lawsuit accusing her former business manager of “gross misconduct,” which caused her to spiral into financial ruin, Yahoo reported.

The lawsuit accuses Kenneth Hellie and his firm of forging checks, failing to pay Milano’s overdue bills and taxes, and tricking her into making bad investments.

Hellie’s actions allegedly left Milano and her husband, David Bugliari, with millions of dollars in debt and severely impacted their credit rating.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in Los Angeles.

Hellie refused to give any details about the lawsuit but said the case is a lot like Johnny Depp’s lawsuit. He seemed to imply that Alyssa Milano had expensive taste and was reckless with spending money.

Milano’s attorney, Ellyn Garofalo, said that they had anticipated that Hellie would push the blame to Milano and her husband. However, her attorney explained that nothing could be further from the truth.

“Nothing could be further from reality. Alyssa and David live a relatively modest lifestyle centered on their family. It is unfortunate that Mr. Hellie finds it appropriate to blame the clients who trusted him rather than take responsibility for his own negligence and misconduct.”

Alyssa claims that her money troubles started with a home improvement project. Apparently, due to Hellie’s oversight, the cost of the project spiraled out of control and ended up costing more than the house was worth, $2 million more.

Alyssa Milano Says Business Manager Led Her Into Financial Ruin https://t.co/gUDxBCrdoS — Variety (@Variety) June 17, 2017

That’s not all, either. Alyssa alleges that Hellie didn’t pay her Ventura County building code violations and missed eight mortgage payments in a 13-month cycle. It allegedly caused Milano’s credit to suffer, and she was unable to refinance her home to pay off her debts.

If that’s not bad enough, Alyssa said Hellie failed to pay her income taxes in 2013 and 2014 which resulted in IRS adding fines and interest to her balance.

Alyssa believes that Hellie used her funds to “prop” his own investments. She claims that he would transfer money out her account without her authorization.

Even though her finances were a mess, Hellie reportedly assured her she didn’t need to worry about her money. In 2014, she turned down appearing in Season 3 of ABC’s Mistresses, which would have fetched her $1.3 million. She stated that if she knew how bad her money situation was, she wouldn’t have turned the show down.

.@Alyssa_Milano is suing her former business manager for $10 million https://t.co/9PpW9ufhxW — ET Canada (@ETCanada) June 18, 2017

According to Variety, Milano fired Hellie in 2016, and he demanded a $26,000 payment for his service, which, of course, she refused to pay. Hellie allegedly forged her signature on a check for the $26,000 and Milano didn’t discover the theft until the money came out of her account.

The story is still developing, and there’s no word on when the lawsuit will be heard in court.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]