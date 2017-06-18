POTUS Impeachment Fans Tweet Watergate’s Hero: Security Guard Frank Wills Foiled Nixon

Are Watergate and President Donald Trump’s Russia investigation being tied together over Father’s Day weekend because they similar in some ways?

As it appears, a connection is being made between the current president and Watergate on Twitter, and these retweets imply there is a hope that someone like Watergate’s Frank Wills will be the new “watchman in the night” in 2017.

As it appears, Donald Trump is in the headlines for a possible impeachment as he travels to Camp David with his wife, Melania Trump, for Father’s Day 2017. At the same time, the 45-year anniversary of the Watergate impeachment scandal is circulating in the news — and President Trump is being used as a comparison.

Despite the fact that the POTUS impeachment may entail news related to Russia that could bring the presidency of Donald Trump to an end, Twitter users clamoring for Trump’s removal are remembering another impeachment hero that could use a reappearance: Frank Wills.

However, is America actually in current Watergate territory, and will the end of the current president’s reign rely on something simple like a night watchman that does the right thing?

Unfortunately, there are many opinion pieces being written that correlate the current situation with POTUS’ impeachment to what happened with President Nixon about 45 years ago when he faced impeachment and chose to resign.

During that time, the media called the situation to impeach the president by the hotel where the scandal evolved: The Watergate Hotel.

CNN easily tied together that it was eerie President Trump was involved with a possible impeachment scandal exactly 45 years after the Watergate Hotel scandal evolved over June 17, 1972. That day in 1972 ultimately led to President Nixon fueling his own impeachment trial and subsequent resignation from office.

June 17, 1972, was the actual night that Frank Wills found evidence of someone trying to break into an office where he worked at the Watergate Hotel, and the Democratic National Headquarters were the target.

The Hill also has an opinion piece that states America is in a similar situation to Nixon’s impeachment of 1974. Namely, the 2017 and 1974 POTUS scandals have parallels such as “questions of intelligence gathering, FBI investigations, dark money and loyalty to people rather than country.”

It is noted that while the “tools of the trade have been upgraded” since Watergate, “their use and intent are the same.”

Adding to this, Variety remembered the Watergate anniversary by reviewing the 1976 movie based on the POTUS impeachment called All The President’s Men starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman.

It was also noted that in the real Watergate scandal, President Nixon was never jailed because he was pardoned by President Gerald Ford, but 48 out of 69 government officials charged for involvement in the Watergate scandal were found guilty.

Ultimately, the discovery of the 1972 break-in at the Watergate Hotel led to a swift impeachment of President Nixon, and on August 9, 1974, the resigned president left his housing quarters and official duties.

Naturally, there are many fans of the current POTUS being impeached, and some are quick to point out trivia related to Watergate on Twitter.

For example, On June 17, a Twitter user responded to the fan reviews of Watergate documentaries and movies, but mentioned another hero that he remembered well: Frank Wills.

In fact, there would be no Watergate scandal with 48 convictions and an impeachment trial without the help of a trusty security guard named Frank Wills.

About the contributions Frank Wills made to impeach Nixon in 1974, a Twitter user wrote, “I didn’t watch the #Watergate program but I like to remember Frank Wills, the guard who saw the duct tape on the doors and called the police.”

What sounds like a simple act performed by someone just doing their job was actually the unfurling of a corrupt president that deserved impeachment.

When Watergate’s Frank Wills died in September 2000, New York Times re-told his story and what had happened to him since his heroic deeds led to the 1974 POTUS being impeached.

Sadly, instead of being hailed a national hero, Frank Wills found that being the person that discovered the plot against the Democratic National Committee headquarters was a mixed blessing.

Instead, Frank Wills was frequently jobless, and he ended up quitting his job at the Watergate Hotel soon after the scandal because he did not get a raise he felt he was owed.

As the Watergate scandal picked up speed over 1973 and 1974, Frank Wills made some money from television appearances, but ended up losing jobs because he had to travel for those opportunities.

Frank Wills also had the unique chance to play himself in a movie, and he was cast for the 1976 movie about Watergate, All The President’s Men.

When POTUS Nixon turned in his resignation in August 1974, Frank Wills was quoted stating the following.

”We treat the president like a king, when he should be a man for all the people.”

A reference frequently quoted about Frank Wills was made by Democratic Representative James Mann of South Carolina, on July 29, 1974.

At the time, Frank Wills, the “watchman,” was referenced by Representative Mann because he had a hard time casting his impeachment vote against the current POTUS. Despite this, Representative Mann told the following to the House Judiciary Committee.

”If there is no accountability, another president will feel free to do as he chooses. But the next time there may be no watchman in the night.”

[Featured Image by Hulton Archive/Getty Images]