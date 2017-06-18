Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Divorce: What Brought Them Together? All The Wrong Reasons, Says Halperin

It was a shock to the world when Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt became “Brangelina,” and it was a shock to the masses once again when the A-list couple fell apart. But what was it that drove Brad and Angelina together a decade ago?

Filmmaker Ian Halperin, who has verified that he is busily working on a tell-all documentary about the former couple, says the two came together for all of the wrong reasons. It was while Pitt and Jolie were filming the steamy flick Mr. & Mrs. Smith that their love affair began to make front page news.

Brad Pitt, still married to Jennifer Aniston at the time, fell hard for the beauty and from that point on, Brangelina remained a hot topic of conversation and on newsstands

Halperin, who states that he has never-before-seen footage, and secret details about the demise of Brad and Jen, also indicates that it was more than lust and infatuation that brought the newly-divorced couple together a decade ago.

Celebrity Insider relays details about the filmmaker’s claims. One such claim is that Brad and Angelina initially fell in love with each other’s character within the 2005 film, noting that a number of insiders who worked closely with the stars can verify this claim. Halperin shares details about his examination of the relationship and how this scenario plays over and over again in Hollywood.

“This is extremely dangerous because one day you wake up and essentially say ‘Who am I with?’ You have no idea once you are out of character…you become a complete stranger to the person you have fallen in love with and know nothing about them. This is very common in Hollywood.”

Additionally, Halperin insists that the former couple may come to realize that they are worth much more together than apart, and therefore perhaps reunite.

“Brad and Ange are not living the life they once did,” he notes, and that if “they ever got back together it would be a relationship of convenience.”

EX Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie pic.twitter.com/G7wHwx4fRR — Couple Style (@CoupleStyle) June 10, 2017

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September of 2016, as Entertainment Tonight reported, by making a public announcement, which reportedly blindsided the father-of-six.

The announcement was said to be motivated by Brad’s intoxicated behavior towards their 15-year-old son Maddox, while on a private jet only days prior. An FBI investigation was swiftly launched against Pitt on the basis of alleged abuse, yet the actor was quickly cleared.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]