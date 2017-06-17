Jonah Hill Looking Hot, Fit In Los Angeles

Actor, producer, screenwriter, voice performer and comedian Jonah Hill continues to win the battle of the bulge and people are taking notice. Paparazzi snapped him in Los Angeles headed to a gym on Friday looking much slimmer with seriously toned arms and rocking some nice-looking blue and black workout threads.

Like many people, 33-year-old Hill has gained and lost weight before, possibly in accordance with the needs of the roles that he plays. For example, he was trim for 2011’s Moneyball, but was said to have put on 40 pounds for his role in the 2016 film War Dogs.

Hill seems to have been actively keeping the weight off at least since last March. He told Jimmy Fallon last year that he received fitness tips from his 21 Jump Street co-star Channing Tatum, as reported on E!Online.

“I gained weight for this movie War Dogs, and then I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum, and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?'” the comedian shared on The Tonight Show. To which he said the Magic Mike actor responded, “Yes, you dumb motherf–ker, of course you will, it’s the simplest thing in the entire world.”

Entertainment Tonight covered the story of Hill’s healthy life changes. However, sometimes actors often have to gain and lose a great deal of weight for roles. Fox News recently reported on other A-listers who have made headlines for their body transformations for fim projects, including Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway, Matthew Mcconaughey, Jared Leto, and Renee Zellweger.

People noticed the changes in Hill’s physique right away and he was cheered on from people from all over the world through social media.

Hill is a Los Angeles native who studied drama at the New School University. He was featured on Forbes’ ranking of the world’s highest paid actors in 2014-2015 with a respectable 28th ranking for his $16 million income.

In addition to his roles in Moneyball, War Dogs, and the 21 Jump Street film franchise, he has also been in Accepted (2006), Superbad (2007), Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008), Get Him to the Greek (2010), and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), a role in which he earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

