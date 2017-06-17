‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lily’s World Crashes Down, Colin And Jill Return To Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease tense moments are ahead on the CBS soap opera in the coming weeks. Lily’s (Christel Khalil) world crashes down after she learns that Cane (Daniel Goddard) has been lying to her for months. Jill (Jess Walton) and Colin (Tristan Rogers) return to Genoa City and finds their family in the middle of a sexual harassment scandal. It looks like a great couple weeks ahead on the CBS soap opera, Young and the Restless.

Lily’s World Falls Apart

According to Soap Opera Digest, Lily’s world will come crashing down in the week of June 19. She will be forced to pick up the pieces and make a big decision about her marriage during the week of June 26.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Lily will pressure Cane to tell her the truth about what happened with Juliet (Laur Allen) in Tokyo. Cane has told her that nothing happened, but it will come out that he slept with Juliet after getting plastered in Japan. Of course, the news will shock Lily, but will it ruin her marriage with Cane for good?

The couple has gone through many storms in the past, so they probably will be able to pick up the pieces and move on, but it might be a rough road. It seems pretty likely that they may separate for a few weeks to give each other time to mull everything over.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Cane and Lily’s marriage hinges on if Cane was able to be honest with her when she corners him about what happened that night. If he lies and claims that he didn’t sleep with Juliet, Cane will find himself in the dog house.

Colin And Jill Come Home

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Colin and Jill will return to Genoa City during the week of June 26. Jill’s return may have something to do with the Brash & Sassy lawsuit. Not much has been said about their storyline, but Y&R fans assume it will be a juicy one. Colin’s return could have something to do with son Cane’s marriage trouble, too. We’ll have to sit back and wait to see what’s ahead for Colin and Jill.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

