Braless Kristen Stewart Cannot Keep Hands Off Underwear Model Girlfriend Stella Maxwell

Braless Kristen Stewart was recently spotted romancing girlfriend Stella Maxwell. It is reported that the Personal Shopper actress risked wardrobe malfunction to be able to enjoy sweet moments with her Victoria’s Secret model girlfriend.

Kristen Stewart was spotted on the set of her latest Chanel shoot at Aubazine Abbey in France wearing just a jacket and nothing inside. She was later seen struggling to keep her hands off the underwear model Stella Maxwell.

Kristen and Stella’s pictures of making out have clearly proven that the couple is deeply in love and is enjoying every bit of it. People had confirmed through their sources last year that Robert Pattinson’s ex and the Victoria’s Secret model were a thing.

“Kristen is dating Stella Maxwell. They are having fun. When Kristen filmed in Savannah, she spent several days together with Stella, who came to visit her. She was with Kristen on the set most days and seemed to have fun… “

The Personal Shopper actress is also said to be keeping friendly terms with ex-girlfriend Alicia Cargile and was seen leaving her home wearing the same clothes as the evening before. However, it is not officially stated by Kristen Stewart’s representatives about her relationship with Cargile. Many reported that Stewart was allegedly cheating on Maxwell, but their recent display of fiery love proves everyone wrong.

Stewart and Maxwell are going strong and are not bothered by any rumors. The couple has made a big move towards strengthening their relationship. Stella and Kristen really wish to spend all their time together and the duo now spends most of their romantic moments in their plush Los Angeles home.

Stewart and Stella have a busy schedule that does not allow the couple to be together most of the time, but they are reportedly enjoying their leisure time in the Twilight actress’s four-bedroom apartment. It is also reported that Maxwell is still keeping her apartment in New York City, as she has to be there when shooting.

“They have moved in together. They’re both so busy with work, but try to be together when they can. Kristen really likes her.”

Since the news broke out, many media outlets are already reporting that the couple might take it slow, but they also may be ready to marry. Stella Maxwell and Kristen Stewart have been dating since May 2016, and their marriage plans are on hype.

“They started making vision boards and talking over outfits, but they’re in no rush. [They are] taking their time and enjoying planning something special.”

Stewart was previously rumored to be married to longtime boyfriend and co-star Robert Pattinson. During one of her interviews, Stewart opened up about her publicized breakup and how it led to her final parting from her Twilight co-star. The 27-year-old actress said that after the intimate pictures with Rupert Sanders went public, she had to let go of something that was hers. She even said that there was so much media and fan backlash that Pattinson finally broke apart from her.

She was also said to have walked down the aisle with Cargile. Kristen Stewart and Alicia Cargile called off their on and off relationship somewhere in late 2016. However, both the marriage reports just turned out to be rumors.

