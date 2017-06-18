Brock Lesnar Scheduled For Unexpected Event After ‘SummerSlam’

The WWE Universe understood that Brock Lesnar winning the Universal Title at WrestleMania 33 meant it would likely disappear from Raw for some time, but the fans haven’t been thrilled about Brock missing over two months of WWE programming. Lesnar returned to Raw this past week to begin the rivalry with Samoa Joe. Despite the criticism of him taking a hiatus from television, WWE fans were happy to have Lesnar back.

The Beast Incarnate will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Samoa Joe at WWE Great Balls of Fire next month. The expectation is that their rivalry will continue into WWE SummerSlam, or Brock Lesnar will finally face off against Braun Strowman at the PPV. Either way, Lesnar is expected to keep the Universal Title through the summer, but what’s interesting is he won’t disappear like he just did after WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar is expected to appear more often on Raw over the next couple of months heading into WWE’s bigger PPVs of the summer. He’ll be featured on several editions of Raw heading into WWE SummerSlam and the post-PPV edition as well. However, it’s also being reported that Lesnar is scheduled to appear on the August 28 edition of Raw from Memphis, which is more than a week after WWE SummerSlam weekend.

WWE officials plan out Brock Lesnar’s schedule carefully because there are only so many dates on his deal, but using him over a week after SummerSlam weekend is extremely interesting because it’s likely his plans will be revealed for his next feud over those two weeks. On paper, you would think Brock Lesnar would take another hiatus after WWE SummerSlam, but it seems WWE officials have something big for him planned.

It was reported a few weeks ago that Brock Lesnar was expected to defend the WWE Universal Title against every participant who was in the Fatal Five Way at WWE Extreme Rules. Samoa Joe will get his title shot in a few weeks. Roman Reigns will be getting his at WrestleMania 34. That means in addition to Strowman; an opportunity to face The Beast will come for Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor, and Seth Rollins over the rest of 2017.

On paper, the WWE Universe can expect Lesnar to defend the Universal Title at WWE Survivor Series and the WWE Royal Rumble. He will likely wrestle on at least one more PPV before the end of the year, which is an indication that Balor, Rollins, and Wyatt will all have their chance at the richest prize on Raw. For now, a lot of speculation will follow around Brock Lesnar the longer he continues to hold the WWE Universal Title.

[Featured Image by WWE]