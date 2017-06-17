‘Wonder Woman’ Continues To Break Records As It Surpasses $500 Million Worldwide

Wonder Woman has been dominating the box office since its release on June 2. With just three weeks under its golden belt, the movie has grossed more than $500 million, triumphing over any film that has opened since. Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins continue to break records as this milestone high is hit.

Yesterday, Forbes anticipated the $500 million mark would be hit shortly as Wonder Woman started the weekend off with $489.5 million worldwide. With Friday numbers rolling in, Box Office Mojo has announced the threshold had been reached. Wonder Woman now stands at a strong $517 million, with the weekend only half complete. Forbes is also projecting the heroine flick could earn another $100-$150 million before it completely exits theaters.

This is a major milestone for Patty Jenkins as the film becomes the fourth movie directed solely by a woman to hit $500 million. Sam Taylor-Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey– $571 million), Phyllida Lloyd (Mamma Mia!– $609 million), and Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2– $665 million) are in good company as Jenkins joins the bunch.

Despite having better reviews and a Rotten Tomato score higher than all its DCEU predecessors, Wonder Woman is still the lowest grossing film in the bunch. It almost certainly will pass Man of Steel, which earned a respectable $668 million in 2013. However, Wonder Woman passing Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in the dollar department seems unlikely. The films earned $745.6 and $873.3 million respectively in 2016.

So far, Wonder Woman is eighth in the worldwide rankings for 2017 releases. Should projections hold true, the movie should bump up into the fourth spot just behind Beauty and the Beast($1.24 billion), The Fate of The Furious($1.23 billion), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2($838 million).

Earnings are almost split right down the middle with Wonder Woman‘s domestic numbers at just over $244 million, while worldwide slightly dominates at $277.7 million. This puts the film as the third highest grossing movie in the U.S. so far this year after Beauty and the Beast($503 million) and Guardians($371 million). This means Wonder Woman trumped The Fate of the Furious($224 million) at home, an achievement many didn’t see coming.

So how does this fare against industry competitor Marvel? The Incredible Hulk, Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger couldn’t quite break the $500 million barrier like Wonder Woman could. Within just a few weeks, the Gal Gadot movie should also surpass Ant-Man, Iron Man, and Iron Man 2 with ease.

Wonder Woman‘s full potential remains to be seen, as it still has several territories left to open in.

Do you think Wonder Woman can break the $600 million barrier? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by DC/Warner Bros.]