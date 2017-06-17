Peta Murgatroyd Wedding Day Diet And Workout Secrets Uncovered

Peta Murgatroyd is in wedding mode, and that means she has just a few weeks to shed any remaining post-baby weight to make sure she fits into her sure-to-be-gorgeous gown. While Peta looked great just weeks after delivering her first baby with fiance Maksim Chmerkovskiy, she is now in overdrive as the second biggest day of the couple’s life looms ahead.

Murgatroyd’s trainer says he’s mixing things up with a combination of nutrition and fitness that includes water and protein intake and carb-free dinners like chicken and fish. During the day, Peta is also chowing down on healthy carbs like brown rice, quinoa, and sweet potatoes. Murgatroyd has pretty much cut out all alcohol, but she added two healthy snacks like cashews and avocado to her diet in an effort to stimulate metabolism. Murgatroyd’s trainer says Peta is “doing the opposite of what most people do and seeing that eating more is beneficial.”

Although Peta got quite a workout when she recently competed on Dancing with the Stars (the multi-tasking mom started work on the show when her baby boy, Shai, was just seven weeks old), the pro dancer’s personal trainer, Tim Hartwig, told E! News he has been helping her get even more fit. Hartwig says he is using the same techniques on Murgatroyd that the most recent DWTS winner Rashad Jennings uses before football season starts.

Mum getting after it in the gym with some special helpers – Shai, @maksimc, and the amazing @timhartwigtrain. Working hard for that wedding body! ???? #workingmom #fitnessmom A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

As for that wedding dress she wants to make sure she fits in to, Peta previously told that People the top half of the dress is very fitted, so that may be why she is in overdrive to make sure it fits just right.

While she is already way over the hump, Peta Murgatroyd has been vocal about her postpartum weight struggles. Less than three weeks after giving birth to Shai in January, Murgatroyd shared a candid postpartum selfie, telling fans she was feeling good about the rate at which her body was “shrinking back.”

“After 2 days back at the gym I’m feeling like the old Peta again,” Murgatroyd wrote at the time. “I definitely don’t have my 6 pack, and I still have excess skin and rolls on my belly, however, I feel good. … I cannot jump yet and still can’t run a mile, but the exercises I’ve planned out are a good start.”

Peta, who will marry Maksim Chmerkovskiy at the posh Oheka Castle on Long Island has been an inspiration to other new moms. In addition to her honest look at her post-baby body, Murgatroyd has shown other women that they can balance work with motherhood. Just ahead of her Dancing with the Stars return in March, Peta Murgatroyd launched her All Things Fam and Glam website, touting it as the go-to place for moms who want it all.

When it comes to losing the #BabyWeight, everyone’s journey is different. No woman should be pressured to stick to a timeline for her body. #ProudMomma #MomLife #Parenting #HealthyLiving A post shared by All Things Fam & Glam (@allthingsfamandglam) on Apr 26, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Check out Peta Murgatroyd shredding for her wedding below.

4 weeks ago….Mum back in the gym, getting it with @timhartwigtrain. Shredding for the wedding! ☺️ Would you guys like to see more fitness content on @allthingsfamandglam? #fitmom #workingmom A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Jun 13, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]