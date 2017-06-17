Kailyn Lowry Claps Back At Her Haters, Posts Makeup Free Instagram Photos

Kailyn Lowry recently took herself on a solo “baby moon” tropical vacation, which some have labeled as “sad.” However, the Teen Mom 2 star has always been extra independent, so there’s little doubt that she’s enjoying the last bit of quiet time she has before her third child is born next month.

The young mother has a lot to celebrate; she is due to give birth in July and just recently graduated college. The Teen Mom 2 star now holds the official title of being the only woman in the franchise to receive a four-year degree.

Kailyn Lowry has been busy posting images of herself on vacation, mostly without a stitch of makeup. And the reality TV star doesn’t care. She wrote on one of the images that it is far too hot for her to put on a face of makeup only to have it melt off by the end of the day, which is a totally fair point.

The reality TV star gets her fair share of haters and trolls and has a few that harass her almost daily. However, she’s been clapping back at them via her social media before most of them get a word in edgewise or give their opinion on her vacation.

???????? this is how we do it down in Puerto Rico ???????? there is no alcohol in this drink so don't even @ me some bullshit. A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 15, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

When posing with a tasty drink in a pineapple during her Puerto Rican holiday, Kailyn told fans not to come at her about drinking while pregnant because it didn’t actually contain alcohol.

She also clapped back at those who criticized her for going on a solo vacation, which might actually be one of the last times she gets peace and quiet to herself since the father of her child will most likely not be in the picture this time around.

Fans accused Kail of “dumping her kids and leaving.” However, she clarified that she never “dumps” her children and instead scheduled them to have time with their fathers while she’s away enjoying her fun in the sun.

Several fans also criticized the soon-to-be mom of three for swimming in the ocean and touching sea animals, telling her she needs to leave ocean life alone.

Kailyn Lowry has not commented on those who have yelled at her via the Internet about touching sand dollars and various other sea life that had washed up on shore.

???????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 16, 2017 at 6:49am PDT

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]