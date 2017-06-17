Gloria Allred Told To ‘Go Back To Law School’ By Cosby Rep, Celeb Lawyer Slammed After Mistrial

Gloria Allred is speaking out after a mistrial was granted in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case after a deadlocked jury deliberated for six days. The celebrity civil-rights attorney, who is the lawyer for 33 of Cosby’s accusers, held a press conference to remind the former TV star that it is too soon for him to celebrate a victory.

After a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania judge declared a mistrial in Andrea Constand’s headline-making case against the once-beloved sitcom star, Allred promised that justice would be served for Constand and 60 other accusers who have come forward with accusations against the comedian. The Temple University employee claims Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in his Philadelphia-area mansion in 2004.

“We can never underestimate the blinding power of celebrity but justice will come,” Allred said in a press conference.

According to Mediaite, Allred made it clear that the case is far from over.

“I hope that the prosecution will try this case again and that the next time the court will permit more priority bad act witnesses to testify as the prosecution had requested for this trial,” Allred said.

Allred also had a message for the famous defendant.

“It’s too early to celebrate, Mr. Cosby,” Gloria said.

“Round two may be just around the corner. And this time, justice may prevail.”

But Cosby’s spokesman Andrew Wyatt had some words of his own for Gloria Allred. Breitbart posted a video of Wyatt after the mistrial was granted and he wasted no time in taking a shot at Gloria, whom he accused of conspiring against Cosby with other lawyers.

“For all those attorneys, who conspired like Gloria Allred, tell them to go back to law school and take another class,” Wyatt said.

WATCH: Bill Cosby Publicist Taunts Gloria Allred: ‘Go Back to Law School’ https://t.co/BW3ToVnYJt pic.twitter.com/akwWTbSSJF — CitizenSlant (@CitizenSlant) June 17, 2017

In addition to Wyatt, some critics had harsh words for Allred, who has a reputation for seeking high-profile cases involving female clients.

Gloria Allred looks totally defeated.. don't know about Cosby but love to see her looking defeated. She is an embarrassment to women. — ew (@WrightorWrongAL) June 17, 2017

I don't care if Cosby is guilty or innocent- it's another devastating loss for that big mouth dummy, Gloria Allred. — RockPrincess (@Rockprincess818) June 17, 2017

I don't know if #BillCosby is guilty or not. I do know I am wary of any case that Gloria Allred is involved in though — Duchess06 (@gizelledavis) June 17, 2017

I can't figure what I want to see more. Bill Cosby get convicted of serial rape or vile attorney Gloria Allred lose her case against him. — Deplorable MD ???????? (@cpiersonmd) June 17, 2017

#GloriaAllred just STFU already. You & your daughter are an embarrassment to the legal profession. Stick to chasing ambulances. — NJSunshine???????? (@njbeach15) June 17, 2017

NOT buying "Mr. Cosby's power's back" by any stretch of the imagination but YES, Gloria Allred needs to "Go Back to Law School" #BillCosby — Jeetendr Sehdev (@JeetendrSehdev) June 17, 2017

While Gloria Allred is being slammed by some critics, Bill Cosby’s accusers are getting support from many people in the entertainment industry.

Lena Dunham took to Twitter to remind everyone that the trial is about much more than the former Cosby Show star. In a series of tweets, the Girls star expressed empathy for women who don’t see justice served and told them it was “okay to check out of the news today” and “do whatever you need to feel whole.”

In addition, Ellen DeGeneres Show producer Andy Lassner said he believes the dozens of women who say the Emmy-winning actor drugged, raped, or assaulted them.

Gloria Allred: "Never give up is what I say to other sexual assault victims throughout the country." #BillCosby pic.twitter.com/Zi3J1DOuV9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 17, 2017

Ahead of the trial, Gloria Allred told Vulture she knows juries can be unpredictable. Gloria, who, like Cosby, is a Philadelphia native, was a fixture at the sexual assault trial as a show of support for the accusers.

“I’m here for them,” Gloria said.

You can see Gloria Allred’s press conference below.

