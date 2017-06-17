Corinne Olympios’ Alleged Drunken Face Plant On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Raises Questions About DeMario Jackson

Corinne Olympios was allegedly very drunk when she hooked up with DeMario Jackson on the set of Bachelor in Paradise. According to TMZ, insiders are now claiming that she was so drunk that she face-planted in the hot tub on set before she was laid out on the ground for the sexual contact to continue.

TMZ reports that the 24-year-old Olympios drank a half a bottle of champagne plus a couple of mixed drinks and two shots before she hooked up with Jackson.

As Hollywood Life noted, DeMario has said that their sexual contact was consensual, but Corinne has said that she doesn’t remember much of anything from that night or the hook-up with Jackson. Now that there are claims that Olympios was so drunk that she fell in the hot tub, there are questions as to whether she was sober enough to legally consent to sex.

Insiders from Corinne’s camp have said they feel producers should have stepped in to prevent the sexual encounter from happening. Hollywood Life reported that a fellow cast member on Bachelor in Paradise asked producers to step in after Corinne face-planted, but they reportedly told her that it was “fine” and didn’t do anything.

On the flip side, TMZ reported that there is a video of the hook-up between DeMario and Corinne. According to TMZ, there are people who have viewed the video who say that Olympios looks completely self-aware during the encounter with Jackson and that there was no face-plant in the hot tub.

Jasmine Goode says Corinne Olympios "forced herself" on 3 Bachelor in Paradise men: https://t.co/NVka0pShsh pic.twitter.com/WdLjgFxFfk — E! News (@enews) June 16, 2017

The incident has triggered a legal investigation into what happened that night on the set of Bachelor in Paradise and production on the popular reality show has stopped.

DeMario Jackson first stepped into the public eye as a contestant vying for Rachel Lindsay’s hand on The Bachelorette. He was ousted from the show when it was discovered that he lied about having a girlfriend at home when he auditioned for that season. The now ex-girlfriend, whose name is Lexi Thexton, confronted DeMario during the filming of an episode of The Bachelorette.

Even though there’s no love between Lexi and DeMario, she claims that she doesn’t think he would take advantage of Corinne.

“He loves to drink,” Thexton told TMZ. “He’s like a 30-year-old man-child.. But it doesn’t sound to me that he was predatory or an aggressor.”

Corinne Olympios & DeMario Jackson have not seen footage of the #BachelorInParadise incident, their reps say. https://t.co/VieEIKgUmk pic.twitter.com/OFukIGGw3d — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) June 16, 2017

Since the incident on the BIP set came to light, DeMario has spoken out about what he calls an attack on his character and family name.

“It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations,” Jackson said in a statement published by E! News. “I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

RELATED POSTS ON THE INQUISITR

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Scandal: Corinne Olympios And DeMario Jackson’s Speak Out – Who Do You Believe? [Poll]

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Producers Not Responsible For Corinne Olympios Sexual Encounter— Who Is She Suing?

‘Bachelor In Paradise’: DeMario Jackson Wants Corinne Olympios Footage Released

Corinne Olympios Speaks Out Following ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Incident

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]