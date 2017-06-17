‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Maya And Nicole Battle, Thomas And Sally Heat Up, And Sheila Returns

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease tense moments are ahead on the CBS soap opera during the week of June 19. After Eric (John McCook) learns that Deacon (Sean Kanan) was the real shooter, he decides to apologize to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Maya (Karla Mosley) and Nicole (Reign Edwards) go to war over custody of Lizzie.

Sheila Forgiven For Past Mistakes?

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Eric will feel compelled to forgive Sheila and ask his family to do the same. After he learns that Deacon was the one who shot at Quinn (Rena Sofer), he tries to convince his family into forgiving Sheila for her past mistakes. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggests that Eric tells them that she’s paid for it and deserves a second chance. Of course, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) isn’t ready to forgive Sheila, adding that he thinks his father is making a huge mistake.

While it’s true people can change, it’s pretty unlikely that Sheila Carter is a changed woman!

Maya And Nicole Battle Over Lizzy

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Nicole will learn that Lizzy’s adoption isn’t a done deal. She will learn that she needs to sign a few new forms, but considers refusing to sign and taking her baby back. Of course, the whole situation makes Maya incredibly nervous as she loves Lizzy and the thought of losing her is terrifying.

Should Quinn give Deacon a break? Or should he go to jail? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/9IuFarMR5V — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) June 16, 2017

According to the Bold and the Beautiful promo, Julius (Obba Babatunde) urges Maya to hand over the child to Nicole and adopt another child. As you can imagine, Maya isn’t willing to do that.

By the end of the week on Bold and the Beautiful, Maya can’t take it anymore and gets in her sister’s face and demands that she sign those papers—after all, she is Lizzy mother.

Zende (Rome Flynn) and Nicole will have a disagreement about the whole situation, and his stance does nothing but angers her. Perhaps, he will suggest that she sign the papers and let Lizzy go. Whatever happens, it looks like Nicole is ready to fight for, at the very least, shared custody of Lizzy next week on Bold and the Beautiful.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Eric confronts Sheila at the police station. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/jCDjvXCHmc pic.twitter.com/OfYHFOI6EF — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 15, 2017

Thomas And Sally Heat Up

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state Thomas (Pierson Fode) and Sally (Courtney Hope) grow closer this week. It’s pretty obvious they have a deep connection, and they cannot keep their hands off each other. With the duo getting so close lately, it should only be a matter of time before Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) shows up and tries to take Thomas back.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

