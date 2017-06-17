Ryan Seacrest is said to be ready to ink a deal with ABC that will have him back hosting American Idol when it returns to television in 2017. On Saturday morning, TMZ reported that Seacrest has been offered a very handsome contract — to the tune of millions and millions of dollars — and that he’s very close to signing on the dotted line.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, however, as Seacrest and Idol just wouldn’t work without each other!

The report stated that Seacrest, who joined Live! With Kelly as Kelly Ripa’s co-host last month, has been negotiating his contract for quite some time. Sources tell the site that Seacrest was offered $10 million to rejoin the show, which was picked up from ABC after it was dropped by FOX. Seacrest reportedly wanted $15 million to do the show, so he has been on the fence about his return. TMZ now reported that Seacrest’s demands were strongly considered and the two parties have agreed to meet somewhere in the middle.

Seacrest is reportedly going to sign the contract this weekend.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Seacrest opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about a potential return to American Idol and said that he was offered a deal to return before agreeing to join Live! Many feel as though Seacrest will leave Live! after his contract expires so that he can move back to Los Angeles in time for Idol to start. The only other feasible way that this would work is if American Idol was filmed in New York. If Seacrest had to fly back and forth from New York to Los Angeles a couple of times a week, that would be pretty exhausting.

In other American Idol news, Katy Perry has signed on to be a judge. According to TMZ, however, the other judges have not yet been secured. The site indicates that the other two judges will likely be paid a smaller salary (Perry was offered $25 million) because of the show’s budget. An announcement on other judges is expected to be made after the network gets everything figured out.

Do you think that Ryan Seacrest will end up leaving Live! if he returns to host American Idol?

