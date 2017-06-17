Is Meek Mill Dissing Nicki Minaj In This Song? The Philly Rapper Previews Hot New Track

Meek Mill has been focusing on his music since his breakup with Nicki Minaj. The “Starships” rapper has also rekindled her friendship with his rap nemesis Drake. Meek Mill has since stated that he uses the diss tracks as motivation and it seems to be working as fans praise his new tracks and previews from the highly anticipated Wins & Losses.

The “Ima Boss” rapper previewed a new song on his Instagram page that seems to take shots at Nicki Minaj. The song titled “Save Me” contains the following lyrics, which you can listen to below.

“Somebody save me, save me,” he sings in the chorus. “Tryna please a b**** almost drove me crazy, I was breaking bread with n***as, that was shady, I said I would never change but s*** it changed me.”

The 29-year-old rapper talks about his son, who he says he has not seen in a while, in the emotional song where the Philly rapper switches up his flow. He also asks his son for forgiveness while admitting to hanging out with some shady characters.

Nicki Minaj shocked fans in the beginning of the year when she revealed that she was single. It was later revealed that the former hip hop power couple had a bitter breakup.

Rumors suggested that they broke up because of constant fighting and one big spat led to their final breakup and Meek Mill leaving. Many fans suspected that they had short breaks in the past but the last fight was all the former couple could handle.

Meek Mill has since been linked to a new lady, who he was photographed with in Dubai last month. According to reports, her name is Nessa Colombiana. However, it is unclear whether they are still dating. Nicki Minaj, on the other hand, teased a potential relationship with rap legend Nas. The fellow New York rapper stated on Ellen that she had been spending time with the wordsmith and has had sleepovers. However, she had stated that she is still celibate and is taking her time with the new relationship.

Meek Mill’s new album is yet to receive an official release date but fans can expect the project this year.

