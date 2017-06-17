Did Kylie Jenner Hint On ‘Finally’ Getting A Boob Job? Photo Sparks More Plastic Surgery Rumors

Kylie Jenner was recently bombarded with plastic surgery rumors once again, this time, for posting a photo of her chest with a cryptic message. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to assume that the reality star is hinting on “finally” getting breast implants.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Snapchat and shared a photo of her full chest, which drew various reactions from fans and haters alike.

In the picture, the 19-year-old fashion mogul can be seen flaunting her cleavage while wearing a low-cut black tank top. Interestingly, the word “Finally” was written across Kylie’s right breast.

Many were quick to jump to a conclusion that the curvaceous beauty was giving out subtle hints that she has finally caved into getting breast implants, which she has vehemently denied in the past.

Some even pointed out that Kylie Jenner’s breasts appeared to have a change in size during the past few days. In fact, the reality star has been posting several images of herself flaunting her noticeably fuller chest on social media.

Just recently, the Life Of Kylie star shared a sultry image of herself, posing in a delicate sheer black and green lace bra. Kylie Jenner also flaunted her ample cleavage in a jaw-dropping yellow bikini.

The makeup maven also gave fans a close-up look at her chest recently as she posted a short clip of herself seductively running her fingers on the seatbelt. Kylie donned a half sweatshirt and a figure-hugging nude tank top, which accentuated her breasts.

Finally A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jun 15, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

On Friday, Kylie Jenner stepped out in public once again, flaunting her noticeably bigger boobs. The voluptuous beauty stunned in a slinky sparkling gown with a deep thigh slit. The reality star also opted to go braless during her night out with friends, sparking more speculations that the change in size was not created by any special undergarment, which she revealed in the past.

It can be recalled that Kylie claimed that her secret weapon in having bigger boobs is the Victoria’s Secret Bombshell bra. Apparently, the special undergarment promises to add two cup sizes.

However, many pointed out that she doesn’t seem to wear any undergarment beneath that gown yet her breasts still appeared fuller.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Aside from the Victoria’s Secret Bombshell bra, Kylie Jenner also attributed her busty look to various methods such as makeup contouring on her chest, a good push-up bra, skillfully placed tape and even gaining weight. At one point, the reality star even blamed her monthly period for the sudden change in her chest size.

“Everyone is obsessed with that. Truth is, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve gained 15 pounds and my body has changed; I’ve definitely filled out.”

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]