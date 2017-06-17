’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Begins Production: Cast Tease What’s Coming Down

The hit series 13 Reasons Why is gearing up for its second season, with the production officially on. Cast members tease about what viewers can expect in the upcoming season.

Katherine Langford, who plays Hannah Baker, and Christian Navarro, who plays Tony, are back filming for 13 Reasons Why Season 2. The two stars shared some updates on their social media sites. Langford posted the boots that Hannah wore in the story, with a caption, “Season 2. Back in her shoes.” Navarro also tweeted on Day 1 of their filming and thanked fans for wishing them luck. “Day one was great. We are gonna do our best to make something you can be proud of,” he added.

Hannah is no longer the narrator in 13 Reasons Why Season 2, but her story continues. Viewers could expect some answers to the lingering questions about Hannah’s death, including who’s responsible, if anyone is. Showrunner Brian Yorkey told Entertainment Weekly that the answers would come out through telling the stories in the eyes of the other kids. More secrets would be uncovered, gaps would be filled in, and the past would be revisited.

Netflix listed a few things that 13 Reasons Why Season 2 would address, including Jessica’s (Alisha Boe) story as she begins to recover from being raped. Hopefully, Bryce (Justine Prentice) would get the punishment that he deserves. Season 2 would also explore how boys are raised and how girls are treated in today’s society and culture.

While the first season of 13 Reasons Why is completely based on the book written by Jay Asher, the upcoming season would explore other stories to tell. Even without a second novel to base on, Yorkey said, “Hannah told her version of the events but there are at least 12 kids that have another version of those events that we haven’t really heard from yet, so I think there’s quite a bit more of Hannah’s story to tell.”

Yorkey added that the stories are just beginning for the other people that Hannah left behind, particularly Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette), and her mother Olivia Baker (Kate Walsh). In the finale of 13 Reasons Why Season 1, they are at the early stages of moving on, and Season 2 would pick up from that, according to E! News.

Furthermore, 13 Reasons Why Season 2 promises to be as real and authentic as it can be, and it would not censor or sugarcoat anything. This is despite the criticisms that the show has received for its graphic depiction of suicide.

13 Reasons Why Season 2 will premiere on Netflix in 2018.

