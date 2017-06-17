Milo Ventimiglia Takes His Nice-Guy Status To The Next Level With Subway Selfie With Fans

Milo Ventimiglia may just be the nicest guy on TV. Not only do the actor’s This Is Us co-stars rave about his nice-guy behavior on the set of the hit NBC drama, where he plays time-traveling patriarch Jack Pearson, but off the set Milo never fails to make nice with his fans.

In his most recent real life gesture, Ventimiglia, who also starred on the hit shows Gilmore Girls and Heroes, posted a selfie he took with two Canadian fans he met while on a New York City subway. Milo was in the Big Apple to promote This Is Us on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert when he crossed paths with the two fans and agreed to pose with them for a selfie.

Milo noted that he promised the lucky couple he would “send” them the snap. And what better way to send it than to post it on social media for all the world to see?

“This is my new friend Steve and his lady,” Ventimiglia captioned the too-cute photo of the trio. “They’re from Saskatoon, I’m from LA. Met in NYC on a subway. Promised I’d send the photo.”

You can see Milo Ventimiglia’s sweet selfie with his fans below.

This is my new friend Steve and his lady. They're from Saskatoon, I'm from LA. Met in NYC on a subway. Promised I'd send the photo. ✈️????MV pic.twitter.com/r9Ce7Quu5X — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) June 16, 2017

Milo Ventimiglia has always come off as one of the most down-to-earth stars in Hollywood and even his massive success on This Is Us hasn’t changed that. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ventimiglia said he has become even less interested in the trappings of fame as he approaches his 40th birthday.

“The older I’ve gotten, the less I’ve been interested in [chasing] the grand success of a young man, where you think you’re going to take over the world, you’re going to win awards, you’re going to be the biggest movie star,” Milo told ET. “Those things fade into ‘I’m a working actor,’ and that is one of the most satisfying things in an industry that has no guarantees.”

With a few of the talented young Pearsons. MV A post shared by This Is Us (@nbcthisisus) on Mar 14, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

Milo Ventimiglia’s co-stars have long said he is like a proud papa on the This Is Us set. Ventimiglia even shows up on the set of the NBC drama on days he is not scheduled to work to take photos (the actor is also an avid photographer) and just offer support to his supersized TV family.

Milo Ventimiglia’s TV wife, Mandy Moore, recently told Glamour the hunky actor is exactly like his TV alter ego.

“Milo is Jack, a thousand percent!” Moore revealed. “He is our team leader, our patriarch.”

You can see Milo Ventimiglia when This Is Us returns to NBC for Season 2 in September. Check out Ventimiglia playing doting father Jack in a scene from the breakout hit show below.

