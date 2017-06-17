‘Monster Hunter: World’ Might Have Higher FPS For PC Than Consoles

Earlier this week, Capcom community manager, who goes by the Twitter handle @SocksyBear, took to social media and confirmed that the Monster Hunter: World is “targeting a stable 30fps across all platforms.” However, Socks failed to mention anything about the PC version of the game.

Apparently, his tweet was in response to a fan who asked about the console version of the hit franchise. In a recent report by PC Gamer, a representative from Capcom clarified that the statement doesn’t apply to the PC version.

“The comments regarding framerate we’ve shared publicly apply to the Xbox One and PS4 versions.”

With this, fans are hoping that the PC version of Monster Hunter: World will have a higher fps than the consoles. Given Capcom’s history of providing games that can run at 60 fps, such as Street Fighter 5, Dragon’s Dogma, and Resident Evil 7, many are confident that the Japan-based game giant will be able to deliver the same for the upcoming role-playing game.

Adding hype to Monster Hunter: World is the recently released gameplay trailer, which boasts an impressive graphic display. According to reports, the game will most likely feature 4k resolution.

Meanwhile, producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and director Yuya Tokuda confirmed to PC Gamer that the PC version of Monster Hunter: World will not be “an outsourced port.”

Tsujimoto and Tokuda also added that they want to make sure that the game will be “optimized and fine-tuned” for the PC. This will allegedly give players a different experience than consoles — at least in terms of graphics.

However, fans of the hit franchise might have to wait a bit longer before getting the PC version as Capcom has yet to announce an official release date. Monster Hunter game developers also confirmed that they want to settle the console versions before moving forward to the PC.

Monster Hunter: World was officially announced at the Sony E3 2017 press conference, where Capcom teased fans with a gameplay trailer showing interesting new twists on the franchise. Some of the notable features of the game include destructible environment and a hookshot.

Capcom also confirmed that Monster Hunter: World will feature “a living breathing ecosystem.” Players will also experience a “seamless gameplay,” wherein they can move around the word without the hassle of loading screens. The upcoming game is also expected to support up to 4-player drop-in cooperative play, allowing players from both the West and Japan to play together.

Monster Hunter: World for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be released early 2018.

