Seth Rich Murder: Second Security Camera Found At Flagler Market That Police May Have Missed – And Others

The Profiling Project released a new report into the murder of Seth Rich on Tuesday that indicated that police may have missed a second security camera that could have provided insight into who killed Seth Rich. The Profiling Project consists of current and former George Washington University graduate students who were well-versed in forensic-psychology.

The group says that in May, they located an additional security camera at the Flagler Market in Washington, D.C.. The security camera had a clear view of the intersection where Seth Rich was shot. “This camera was orientated at the intersection of W St. NW and Flagler Place, NW,” The Profiling Project report stated adding that they personally witnessed that the monitor inside Flagler Market and “could clearly see this intersection.”

Kevin Doherty, the Chief Investigator of Profiling Project, said that the team was surprised to find the security camera during their neighborhood canvas. Doherty also says that the team doesn’t by the idea that Seth Rich was the victim of a botched robbery. Right after his death, news reports indicated that Rich’s family didn’t believe it either… at that time.

“If it was a robbery-it failed because he still has his watch, he still has his money-he still has his credit cards, still had his phone so it was a wasted effort except we lost a life,” Joel Rich, the young Democrat’s father, said, according to Daily Mail.

“They took his life for literally no reason. They didn’t finish robbing him, they just took his life,” Mary Rich said, as reported in Inquisitr last summer. “They hurt the community, and they hurt the long-term possibility of what he could have done.”

Meanwhile, Washington, D.C. police told WJLA‘s investigators that Seth Rich’s murder is still being investigated as though it were just a botched robbery.

Doherty hopes that the police investigated more than reports have thus far indicated. In addition to the additional security camera located at the Flagler Market, the report indicated that their team also found several CCTV security cameras around the scene that should have recorded anyone entering and exiting the area that night. The investigators reported that there is a Private Security Camera System Incentive Program administered by the Office of Victim Services and Justice Grants has helped residents and businesses in the area to install security cameras on their property. The residents then register these security cameras with the Metropolitan Police Department. Footage from these security cameras assist police with investigations.

The investigators said that for any of the existing conspiracy theories to be true, there would have been evidence in his toxicology report of some kind of poison that may have entered the body via the bullets. The Profiling Project did not have access to that mandatory toxicology report though, the report stated.

One standing issue is that Seth Rich was still able to talk to emergency responders. In fact, he was able to talk when he was at the hospital. Seth Rich was unaware that he’d been shot.

Scott Taylor: "Profiling Project Report on #SethRich murder case is about to start @ABC 7 News" https://t.co/MMMJSMH8Ot — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 20, 2017

The Georgetown University investigators say that a professional killer or a serial killer was behind Seth Rich’s murder.

“We may never know why Seth was targeted for attack, but we do know that so many non-routine events had to take place prior that the interaction that it was not statistically random.”

They say that most of the other unsolved murders in the city were related to other crimes, such as drug dealing. In Seth Rich’s case, there appears to be no other crime that was taking place at the time of the shooting.

Seth came into work every day to fight for all Americans' right to vote. We miss him so much https://t.co/PzzFXab0b9 pic.twitter.com/wvhHEjs0Rz — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) July 11, 2016

Inquisitr reported earlier that WikiLeaks‘ Julian Assange has implied that Seth Rich may have been murdered for his alleged part in leaking the 20,000 emails. The email leak has been reported as a crime committed by Russian hackers. The Daily Mail reported that in an interview with a Dutch television station, Assange implied that Rich was a whistleblower trying to expose the DNC.

Rich’s family has opposed that scenario, indicating that Seth loved the Democratic Party that he was working with and had just been offered a job to work on Hillary Clinton’s Brooklyn presidential campaign.

Just after he was killed, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former head of the DNC who stepped down after the DNC emails showed favoritism for Hillary Clinton during the primary season, spoke very highly of Rich.

“Seth Rich was a dedicated, selfless public servant who worked tirelessly to protect the most sacred right we share as Americans — the right to vote.”

Since then, the new DNC chair reportedly admitted that the primary election was unfair towards Bernie Sanders. Some speculate that Rich may have known that.

DNC Chair Candidate Tom Perez Admits Democratic Primaries Were Rigged https://t.co/3RaNQnL0EB — OBSERVER (@observer) February 9, 2017

The independent investigation team says that they believe that the D.C. police missed security camera footage during the investigation and that D.C. police are likely wrong in considering Seth Rich’s murderer nothing more than an unsuccessful thief.

[Featured Image by Mrtom-uk/iStock]