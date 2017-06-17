‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe, Hope Close In On Deimos With A Little Help From This Returning Character

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) is on his way to getting caught. Since his return from Greece, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) have been trying to figure out a way to arrest him. He has committed many crimes, including arranging to have Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and baby Holly kidnapped. It seems that Rafe and Hope are going to get some help from one character fans have not seen in a long time.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Kevin Riggin discussed Rory’s return to Salem. It seems that this time around, he is actually getting an interesting storyline. He is the mystery person that will help Rafe and Hope close in on Deimos. That’s right, Rory is actually going to help the police and bring down Salem’s most ruthless villain.

Riggin’s return to Days Of Our Lives was teased a few weeks ago. However, at the time, no information was known about his storyline. In the past, he played one of JJ Deveraux’s (Casey Moss) old friends. He was into drugs and even began dealing at one point. Although he was fine with JJ getting sober, Rory never had an interest in cleaning up his act.

The last time Kevin Riggin appeared in Salem was when he signed up for an online dating profile using a fake name. He listed his occupation as a pharmaceutical rep and ended up connecting with Ciara Brady (formerly Vivian Jovanni). Imagine her surprise when she discovered that the man was Rory. It was an amusing scene, especially watching him try to convince her to give him a chance. However, she insisted that they part ways, but Ciara did allow him to finish scarfing up his food in record time.

During his previous appearances on Days Of Our Lives, Kevin did not see the script until the last minute. This time when he got the call, he actually got to check out his storyline ahead of time. He was excited that Rory was going to be out in the field working on a case with Rafe and Hope. Riggin couldn’t share any specific details, but in another section of Soap Opera Digest, it is revealed that Deimos will plan to flee Salem. It is clear that Rory will help get the detectives what they need to arrest Deimos for his role in the Halo epidemic. Now, will they actually put him behind bars or will Deimos leave Salem before he has to pay the consequences?

