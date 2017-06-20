Descendants of the Sun co-stars Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki were once again swept in dating rumors after they were reportedly spotted spending time together in Bali, Indonesia.

Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki’s respective agencies confirmed that they were indeed in Bali, but denied that they were on a date. Their representatives said they went to Bali separately and with different groups.

“Song Joong-ki went to Bali with friends before embarking on promotions for his upcoming film Battleship Island,” the actor’s agency, Blossom Entertainment, said.

On the other hand, the actress’ agency clarified that she was in Bali to attend a meeting for a different project. “We have confirmed that she did not meet with Song Joong-ki,” United Artist Agency said.

According to Chinese news outlets, Song Joong-ki was in Bali from June 7 to June 13, while Song Hye-kyo was spotted around June 15. Other witnesses claimed that they were seen together in Nusa Dua, but returned to South Korea separately with a three-day gap between their flights.

Over a year since Descendants of the Sun first aired and after many denials later, the Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo dating rumors still aren’t showing signs of slowing down.

This isn’t the first time the Descendants of the Sun leads, known collectively to their fans as the SongSong Couple, were spotted together in public. In March, the pair was allegedly seen dining together in New York. At that time, their agencies also denied that they were on a date.

Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki’s close friendship is a love story waiting to happen, and fans have been eagerly keeping tabs on the duo ever since they starred as lovers Kang Mo-yeon and Yoo Si-jin in the 2016 hit drama series Descendants of the Sun.

They’ve been the subject of dating rumors ever since they appeared together on the KBS drama series. They also appear to be hanging out a lot with a group of friends. Which begs the question: What’s the real score between Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo?

The actress admitted that she admired how well Song Joong-ki portrayed his role as a soldier and was all the more smitten by how well he played the role of her character’s boyfriend.

“Song Joong-ki played his role so attractively, which even made my heart flutter,” Song Hye-kyo told The Korea Times in 2016.

“After I finished filming in December, when the drama was aired, I watched it as a viewer and fell for his charms. After all, I’m really happy that the drama ended well.”

The 35-year-old actress also revealed that Song Joong-ki is a gentleman with sincerity and good manners. She also said that while the actor is younger than her, there were many things that they learned from each other.

“He is such a great person,” Song Hye-kyo reflected.

Song Joong-ki also had nothing but praise for his female co-star, saying she inspired and helped him the most on the set of Descendants of the Sun.

“I think Song Hye-kyo influenced me the most, as she spent the most time with me during the filming,” the 31-year-old actor said.

“She was always considerate of everyone around her and her behavior is a living proof of why she is such a great star.”

As Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo dating rumors welled up, the on-screen couple also shared their thoughts on marriage. Speaking with Korea Herald, Song Hye-kyo said that the concept of marriage goes back and forth for her, and while she thinks she has reached the age when she should start considering marriage, she also finds comfort in being alone.

“It goes back and forth. Sometimes I think, ‘I need to get married soon.’ Other days I think, ‘Why get married? Being alone is so comfortable. I can travel to all kinds of places without asking anyone’s permission. It’s so fun to live doing what I want to do.’ It keeps changing. But I guess I should get married, eventually.”

As for Song Joong-ki, he reportedly wants to settle down around his thirties.

Despite their real-life chemistry and their friendship, the SongSongCouple appear to be simply just that—friends. Until Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo themselves confirm anything, fans can only wait for reality to emulate fiction.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]